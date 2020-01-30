David and Victoria Beckham's £31million London home has to be seen to be believed

While both David and Victoria Beckham are both lucky enough to travel the world with their respective careers, we bet there's no place quite like home – especially when they have this incredible £31million mansion to return to! The couple live in Holland Park, London, with their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – and their house is beautiful.
The couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and are understandably proud of their home. Beautifully decorated throughout, it boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters for their eldest son Brooklyn to live in for his own privacy. The family also have a second home to spend time in, a barn conversion in the Cotswolds where they often spend weekends and holidays together. Click through the gallery to see more of the Beckhams’ family home…