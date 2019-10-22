The One Show host Alex Jones shares a look inside her stunning London family home

Alex Jones is back on our TV screens on The One Show after spending the last few months at home on maternity leave with her baby son Kit, ten months, and his big brother Teddy, three. The 42-year-old admitted she'd had "mixed feelings" about returning to work, but judging by her Instagram posts, she's still been able to spend lots of quality time with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two boys.
As well as sharing sweet insights into their family life, Alex's social media feed also offers a unique glimpse inside their beautiful London home, which they moved into in 2016 after carrying out extensive renovation works. The Victorian property has had a modern makeover while retaining many of its period features, and it is clear Alex has an eye for interiors – her gorgeous green kitchen, cosy living room and Scandi-inspired bedroom have us longing for a house renovation of our own. Keep reading to see more of Alex's home…