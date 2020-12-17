﻿
12 unbelievable celebrity playrooms: Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes, Kim Kardashian, more

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's palace has to be seen to be believed
Chloe Best
1-Rochelle-Humes-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

Not only are these celebrity children lucky enough to live in homes many of us could only dream of, but they also have their own amazing playrooms filled with all the toys, books and games they could possibly ever want.

Stars including Rochelle Humes, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow have all dedicated rooms in their lavish homes for their children to play in. Take inspiration from their beautifully decorated spaces with fun décor and savvy storage solutions…

Rochelle Humes

Marvin and Rochelle Humes unveiled their daughters' incredible playroom at their new home at the beginning of August. The 31-year-old shared photos of the enormous room, which has black flooring and one wall painted black, with a neon light reading "It's showtime" at the centre. A stage has been set up with a drum kit and microphone ready for Alaia-Mai and Valentina to put on special performances for their parents, and there's even a rail of fancy dress costumes to one side.

RELATED: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' gorgeous family home

2-Chrissy-Teigen-playroom
2/12

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's playroom is every child's dream, with plenty of space for Luna and Miles to play with their toys, read books, or watch TV on their comfy bean bags. It appears to lead directly out to the garden via floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo, Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

MORE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Beverly Hills home has to be seen to be believed

3/12

Kim Kardashian

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's house is notoriously pristine, they have allowed their children to let loose in their own playroom, which is filled with everything from a stage to a mini supermarket and ice cream parlour. The vibrant space also includes a number of toy horses, an art easel for painting, a ball pit with a slide, and a shelf of teddy bears and dinosaur toys.

GALLERY: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's £16million LA mansion

4-Gwyneth-Paltrow-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Gwyneth Paltrow

The playroom at Gwyneth's Hamptons home was transformed by The Home Edit in 2017. Apple and Moses' toys were divided into zones with different categories for reading, games, arts, crafts and science – we wonder how long it stayed this neat!

5-Kourtney-Kardashian-playhouse
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's three children don't just have their own playroom, but an incredible playhouse, which was constructed by their dad Scott Disick in the garden of their home.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened the doors to her children’s playhouse in an interview with Architectural Digest, explaining that she wanted it to be a technology-free place for them to play and read, with some old books that she and her sister Kim used to enjoy when they were children.

MORE: See more of Kourtney Kardashian's beautiful home

6-Vogue-Williams-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' son Theodore has a fun playroom at their London home, complete with a wooden indoor slide, a toy kitchen, and plenty of storage to tidy everything away when it isn't in use.

7-Jools-Oliver-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Jools Oliver

We got a sneak peek inside the Oliver children's playroom when Jools shared a sweet picture of her sons Buddy and River playing together. The spacious room has wooden flooring and neutral walls, with baskets and boxes to organise their toys, which include a wooden train set.

cristiano-ronaldo-home-playroom-a
8/12

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo shared a look inside his children's playroom when his twins Eva and Mateo celebrated their third birthday. It's an enormous space with green carpets, comfy chairs and a huge television screen.

SEE: Cristiano Ronaldo's home is better than any hotel

8-Amanda-Holden-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden enlisted the Style Sisters to help tackle her daughters Lexi and Hollie's playroom, and get their incredible collection of dolls, soft toys and books under control. A floor-to-ceiling shelving unit has been filled with the girls' toys, which are neatly organised into matching fabric boxes.

RELATED: Inside Amanda Holden's two amazing houses

9-Peter-Andre-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Peter Andre

Peter Andre's children's playroom also doubled up as a space for homeschooling when the coronavirus lockdown began in March. The huge space has foam tiles spelling out the alphabet across the carpet, as well as toys such as a miniature car, dolls' cot, a pushchair and storage bench with an array of fancy dress costumes spilling out.

10-Ferne-McCann-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Ferne McCann

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has created a beautiful playroom for her daughter Sunday. It features a mini play kitchen, an art area, a doll’s house, a slide, a dress-up area and a teepee. As for the decor, it features a large patterned rug, floor-length chiffon curtains and intricate gold star stickers on one wall.

11-Mindy-Kaling-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Mindy Kaling

Like Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling called in The Home Edit to curate her daughter Katherine's playroom. Mindy has a pale blue shelving unit in the room, featuring art supplies such as paint, crayons and felt tips in clear plastic rotating carousels on the top shelf, puzzles and fancy dress accessories separated into rattan baskets on the shelf below, and clear containers for everything from balls to building blocks.

