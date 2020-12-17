12 unbelievable celebrity playrooms: Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes, Kim Kardashian, more

Not only are these celebrity children lucky enough to live in homes many of us could only dream of, but they also have their own amazing playrooms filled with all the toys, books and games they could possibly ever want.
Stars including Rochelle Humes, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow have all dedicated rooms in their lavish homes for their children to play in. Take inspiration from their beautifully decorated spaces with fun décor and savvy storage solutions…
Rochelle Humes
Marvin and Rochelle Humes unveiled their daughters' incredible playroom at their new home at the beginning of August. The 31-year-old shared photos of the enormous room, which has black flooring and one wall painted black, with a neon light reading "It's showtime" at the centre. A stage has been set up with a drum kit and microphone ready for Alaia-Mai and Valentina to put on special performances for their parents, and there's even a rail of fancy dress costumes to one side.
