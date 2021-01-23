Christina Anstead's $4.1million monochrome mansion is unreal – see inside

As an interior designer and real estate agent, we would expect nothing less than spectacular from Christina Anstead's home – and it certainly does not disappoint. The star, who lives with her husband Ant Anstead and her children, has settled in Newport, California in a four-bedroom farmhouse.
They purchased the jaw-dropping property for $4.1million according to a report by Orange County Register. Christina has made a household name for herself, starring in HGTV's Flip or Flop and more recently Christina on the Coast – and she is always keen to show off her own home on Instagram – take a look around…
REVEALED: Christina Anstead's health issues that resulted in her transforming her diet
Christina Anstead's garden
It's safe to say Christina's backyard is more like a holiday resort – there's the immaculate lawn, giant pool with water slide, oversized LOVE letters and pergola with hanging lanterns.