Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's palatial home where royal baby was born

Mike and Zara Tindall have officially welcomed their third child together, baby Lucas Philip.
Their baby boy was born at their home on the Gatcombe Park estate, with Mike announcing the news on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," he explained. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."
While fans haven't seen their bathroom yet, the couple have unveiled several other areas of the home since the pandemic began, and it's so impressive.
Mike and Zara also submitted plans to build a conservatory as part of a two-storey extension to their home in 2018, which were approved shortly after the birth of their second daughter Lena that June.
The extension means that their floor space will increase from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.
Take a tour of the property, where Mike and Zara now live with their daughters Mia, seven, Lena, two, and newborn son Lucas.
