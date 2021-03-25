﻿
Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's palatial home where royal baby was born

Zara had a home birth with baby Lucas Philip on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Chloe Best
Mike and Zara Tindall have officially welcomed their third child together, baby Lucas Philip.

Their baby boy was born at their home on the Gatcombe Park estate, with Mike announcing the news on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," he explained. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

While fans haven't seen their bathroom yet, the couple have unveiled several other areas of the home since the pandemic began, and it's so impressive. 

Mike and Zara also submitted plans to build a conservatory as part of a two-storey extension to their home in 2018, which were approved shortly after the birth of their second daughter Lena that June.

The extension means that their floor space will increase from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

Take a tour of the property, where Mike and Zara now live with their daughters Mia, seven, Lena, two, and newborn son Lucas.

The former rugby player filmed from the living room for a live interview on The One Show in August, with a Union Jack print trunk visible in the background. The patriotic accessory has been used as a table to display a curved table lamp with a cream shade, which is positioned alongside a grey armchair. A matching grey sofa can be seen to the side of where Mike was sitting, with another coffee table with a table lamp to one side.

Mike previously shared a look at another angle of the living room when he made an appearance on Lorraine in June. It showed how he and Zara have several framed photos of their dogs, as well as a portrait of the Gatcombe Park Estate hanging on one wall.

In another clip posted on Mike's Twitter as he completed a charity challenge in May, the former rugby star can be seen laying on the grass, with a beautiful buddleia plant behind him.

We got a small peek at Mike and Zara's garden when he released a video message to former Scottish rugby union player George Wilson "Doddie" Weir, who has motor neurone disease. The royal spoke in front of a high, light stone wall, and behind him, beautiful purple flowers and an array of lush green foliage could be seen.

Mike and Zara have their very own home gym, as revealed by Mike when he participated in the 2.6 Challenge in April. It has exposed brick walls with a Union Jack flag on display, as well as an exercise bike where Mike took part in the charity bike ride.

Fans were given a glimpse at Mike's home office when he recorded his podcast from home in March. Wooden cabinets and shelving behind him displayed a selection of framed photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.

