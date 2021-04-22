Sharon Osbourne's LA mansion costs same as 17 houses - photos

﻿
The Talk host lives with her husband Ozzy Osbourne

Former host on The Talk Sharon Osbourne lives with her husband Ozzy in LA, and the couple are no strangers to letting the public into their home, after starring on hit reality show The Osbournes. In the past, they have lived in a number of show-stopping homes and they have even sold properties to fellow A-listers Jessica Simpson and Christina Aguilera. They now reside in a mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, along with their many dogs, which Variety reports was purchased for a whopping $12 million. According to the LA Times, the average LA house price is around $715,000 – making their abode 17 times more expensive than your average home. Have a look inside…

With 9,000 square feet, their pets have plenty of space to roam freely and the Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms. 

The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.

Sharon has shown off a few of the bedrooms of her palatial home on social media. In one picture, fans could see the star enjoying cuddles with her dogs upon a vast bed. The king size feature suggests this is the master bedroom and Sharon also has a large leather headboard in a cool blue/grey tone.

The chat show host has styled up the space with luxurious accessories including a mirrored bedside table and a candelabra lamp! We can also catch a glimpse of her incredible metallic floral wallpaper and sliver picture frames that hang on the wall.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne reveals quirky bedroom

While Sharon was battling coronavirus, she shared another look into one of her bedrooms. This room features a statement yellow floral headboard behind the bed – and a teddy has been displayed on the bedside table. Similarly to the other bedroom, the bedsheets are kept plain white – leaving the rest of the décor to do the talking.

One of Sharon's Instagram clips gave her 1million followers a sneaky peek inside her classic kitchen. Her cream cupboards have brown edges and traditional handles while her navy AGA oven was also on show – an A-lister must have! The kitchen sides are white marble and the couple have parquet flooring.

Another angle of the star's kitchen revealed an American diner-style booth in pink leather. Sharon is sat at a checkerboard table and this retro area is a clear sign of her quirky style. In the background, fans can observe her storage cupboards which give off a country chic vibe with wire covered panels.

Ozzy appeared in one of Sharon's posts during the pandemic, as he recovered from the virus on a large L-shaped couch. The blue seat features a check cover and an eclectic mix of cushions. A beautiful mosaic table can just about be seen in the corner of the frame.

Sharon showed off a more formal living room setting for an appearance on The Talk. The host has chosen to clash prints in this room with a luxurious looking patterned couch in blue and cream curtains featuring a baroque-style print. There is a selection of multi-coloured cushions displayed on the couch and the room also has a silver console table dressed with family photographs.

The mother-of-three also has an impressive home gym inside her house, with state-of-the-art training equipment. She posted a funny picture of one of her dogs, Heidi, using one of the machines as a bed!

