Kelly Ripa's palatial New York mansion where she's recovering from COVID-19

Kelly Ripa is currently recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, but her jaw-dropping townhouse in New York with her husband Mark Consuelos is the perfect place to rest up.
The couple own stunning homes in the Caribbean, Colorado and the Hamptons, but their family home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is arguably the most impressive.
The property is believed to be worth £24million ($27million) – twenty times more expensive than the average Manhattan home, which sells for $1.345million.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and Riverdale actor have shared glimpses inside their family life where their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin used to live. Take a tour inside the 7,796-square-foot property, which boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms…
Kelly shared a cute snap of her two pet dogs, which gave her followers a better look at her chic bedroom. The pale grey headboard ties in with the room's neutral colour scheme, with a velvet grey wall panel, a cream sofa, matching curtains and a cream and grey fluffy bedside lamp.
