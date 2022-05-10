Kelly Ripa's palatial New York mansion where she's recovering from COVID-19

﻿
The chat show host has an amazing pad

Kelly Ripa is currently recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, but her jaw-dropping townhouse in New York with her husband Mark Consuelos is the perfect place to rest up.

The couple own stunning homes in the Caribbean, Colorado and the Hamptons, but their family home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is arguably the most impressive.

The property is believed to be worth £24million ($27million) – twenty times more expensive than the average Manhattan home, which sells for $1.345million.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and Riverdale actor have shared glimpses inside their family life where their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin used to live. Take a tour inside the 7,796-square-foot property, which boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms…

 

Kelly shared a cute snap of her two pet dogs, which gave her followers a better look at her chic bedroom. The pale grey headboard ties in with the room's neutral colour scheme, with a velvet grey wall panel, a cream sofa, matching curtains and a cream and grey fluffy bedside lamp.

The family living room has a log-burning fireplace with a television above, cream textured carpets and complementing cream sofas. It leads through to a kitchen and dining area, where a dark table and red dining chairs are visible in the background.

A light colour palette runs throughout the property, and another living room has velvet sofas with a table behind displaying a vase of flowers and a pair of dog ornaments. A small room behind has another sofa and bureau, while a formal dining room can be seen beyond that.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa dances in her immaculate kitchen

In a fun Instagram video, Kelly showed off her pristine kitchen. It has chic stainless steel appliances and there wasn't a pot or pan out of place when she chose to shoot the video clip.

The foyer of their townhouse could definitely pass for the entrance of a luxury hotel. Kelly has arranged a floral display to greet guests as they step into the abode. The chic space has a muted colour scheme but extraordinarily luxurious furnishings like a crystal chandelier, marble floors and a marble table.

 

We got another look inside the room when it had been decorated for Christmas, with a huge tree taking pride of place in the middle of the room. The space boasts high ceilings and glass doors leading out to a balcony overlooking the street below.

During a snowstorm, fans were treated to a look at Kelly's townhouse views on Instagram – and it looked like a scene from a Christmas movie.

Kelly practices ballet at home, and shared a photo of herself en pointe in front of a large floor-standing mirror in a room with dark wooden flooring and cream carpets, a cream studded sofa and striped floor-length curtains.

One of the family's bathrooms has a marble his-and-hers sink with large mirrors and lights hanging overhead. The perfect spot to get ready for any high profile outings.

The couple have their own outdoor terrace with views across Manhattan, where they have bench seating topped with bright blue cushions, and a long dining table for family meals.

Kelly shared a look at cherry blossom trees in pots on their terrace, with another cushioned bench positioned in between them.

 

