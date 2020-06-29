While we continue life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you during this period of self-isolation, and make sure to check out Debbie's book, Written in the Stars.

Dynamic Mars powered into your sign on Sunday for a six-month staycation in Aries. You'll feel the energy drive as a huge upsurge of can-do motivation, yet bear in mind that the other signs may not share your all out enthusiasm. An eclipsed Full Moon overhead next weekend is likely to clear your path of any debris.

Although there are hopeful signs on your horizon for better times to come, you're still clearing something of a back-log. Revisions to projects and plans are inevitable yet will play a vital role in the final outcome. For now, don't be afraid to cut loose from anything that simply doesn't hold any growth potential.

Having come through the retrograde of Venus in your sign you've realised that certain connections may not be part of your future if they no longer resonate with who you are. Besides, you have so much to focus on in the way of genuine opportunities that offer life altering benefit. These depend on being able to give much more of yourself in one direction rather than scattering thin.

As Mercury skitters backwards through Cancer you're chasing your tail, fixing and re-arranging things. Yet it's the bigger issues which consume a huge amount of emotional energy at the moment. The lunar eclipse in Capricorn on 4 July completes a huge transitional cycle that asks you to consider where you have given your power away to others and to take it back.

Your life may not present as an unbroken thread at this point, as eclipses ask you to clear what no longer serves you. If you are sensing any undermining energy around certain people or situations, this is the time to address it. Lions function best in a positive atmosphere.

A state of high intensity is emerging around children, creative projects or affairs of the heart. You're experiencing a major push to move forward, yet there are issues that must be confronted and decisions to be made that distance you from old problems. In the next few days you may even find that matters are out of your hands.

Time to come off the fence as Mars is now on your case from across the way in Aries and someone has you in their sights. The next six months are pivotal in terms of whether you want to move forward with others or not. You see the flaws, you see the positives – but endlessly weighing up is not your answer!

Potent activity in the communication zone of your chart propels you into a new stratosphere regarding ideas, projects and what you've got to say. Granted, Mercury is currently retrograde making the finer details vague at this stage. However, you're able to see what is relevant to your future and what, quite simply, is not.

The theme of endings and beginnings is written large in your stars – so whether you're thrilled to be moving into an expansive new phase or licking your wounds over an ending, the time has come to tally up your profit and loss and move into a new phase. Even if the world is looking wobbly, your personal stock is set to rise.

The return of Saturn, plus the grand union of Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn and to cap it all – the potent lunar eclipse also in your sign is going to make this a week to remember. January of this year was a mega powerful download of Capricorn energy and now you receive phase 11. As always it's best not to jump too quickly but to review everything in your own time.

The departure of the stern planet Saturn from your sign on 1st July will give you some breathing space – it's been a serious time to reflect on what's most important to you and deal with practicalities. Now you're in a position to move away from whatever has held you back. Have a clear-out and free yourself from anything that isn't truly necessary.

Your contacts, connections, allies and friends are holding the keys to a new opportunity that has the potential to expand your world considerably. Therefore this is the point to reach out and to align yourself with those that can, rather than those that won't or can't. Perhaps you've spent too long around the latter.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.