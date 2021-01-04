Your weekly horoscope revealed for 4 to 10 January

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

It's rare to experience your impatient ruling planet Mars in your sign for six months-but that is exactly what's been under your skin for the entire second half of 2020 so it will come as an appropriate epiphany on January 6 when Mars moves to Taurus to move your money around. You need to be quick and ready to snap up ideas.

Here comes the red flag to the bull with the arrival of red hot Mars into your sign on Wednesday for a two month stay. It will certainly get you to make a few dynamic moves and go after what you want. You can take people by surprise, but volatile aspects in January may create a few unexpected twists and turns. Go carefully.

As Mercury joins with uncompromising Pluto on Tuesday you'll need all your wits about you to create a done deal. Especially as Mars is moving to accent all that lies underneath situations rather than what's on the surface. You need to strategize, listen and understand rather than rush in. The wisdom of this will be evident when Mars reaches Gemini on March 4.

You've got used to looking for what someone really means, rather than the words they're using. This will stand you in good stead when Mercury and Pluto collide on Tuesday and you'll read between the lines. Everything is about collaboration and connection this month so start spreading your net as wide as possible.

You might be discussing non-negotiables this week – but January contains such fluctuation circumstances, that things are going to be in an on-going process of change. Be seen as pro-active but remain open to ideas, both positive and grounded in your approach. It's a delicate balancing act, but the best way.

As usual a lot of organising is left up to you, but you are more than able to move things into a shape that works. It requires strength of mind and of course, your famous attention to detail. Fortunately you can see what others fail to notice.

As Mars moves to accent your relationship to money and financial institutions, arrangements and shared interests there's a lot going on over the next couple of months that could re-set your financial position. Right now you have to get clear in your own mind as to what works for you.

Highly significant news or discussions are at the forefront this week and with Mars taking up a two month residency in your zone of relating, get ready to feel the fire. Your world is spinning very quickly, but don't get rushed into doing things that overstep the mark.

You tend to think practical matters are too dull to occupy much of your time, but the planets are urging you to look at how everything works. This is a period of assessing the viability of various plans and putting in the building blocks for the future.

You've got something to say this week which could deliver a home truth to someone who prefers not to think the way you do. In other words you've got a valuable message that reveals an absolute bottom line. The antidote to this seriousness is the arrival of Venus, planet of love into Capricorn on Friday activating more warmth and appreciation.

You'll start to get an idea of how the important line-up of Jupiter and Saturn in your sign is going to work as Mercury joins with them at the very end of this week. The things you think about, talk about and work on are starting to form into a significant shape that is making a greater impact.

Your role within a team, group or project is being re-defined so you'll find yourself part of the discussions early this week. Fortunately you possess the vision to take things to a new level, even if others come across as stuck in the past.

