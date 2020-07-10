Did you spot Kate Middleton's accessory in this video call? Its special meaning revealed It's not the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has worn the accessory

The Duchess of Cambridge got quite the reaction from a group of schoolchildren when she surprised them with a guest appearance from tennis star Sir Andy Murray during a video call. Kate chose a pretty apt outfit for the virtual visit to the South London primary school, wearing a green shirt dress printed with tiny tennis players from HVN. The Duchess also pinned a dark green and purple bow to the lapel of her dress, which has a special meaning.

READ: Kate Middleton and Andy Murray team up to serve best surprise to schoolchildren

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess and Andy Murray team up to surprise schoolchildren

The ribbon is worn by mostly female members of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC), of which Kate has been patron since 2016. Male members of the club can wear a dark green and purple tie.

According to the AELTC: "The present colours — dark green and purple — were introduced in 1909 following the discovery that the previous Club colours of blue, yellow, red and green were almost identical to those of the Royal Marines. The decision as to why dark green and purple were chosen is not stated in the Club's records."

Kate first wore the bow at Wimbledon in 2017

The Duchess was first spotted wearing the distinctive bow during the men's finals at Wimbledon in 2017 and has subsequently worn it ever since to the tournament.

This year's Championships, which were due to take place from 29 June to 12 July, were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kate narrated a special film on what would have been the opening day of Wimbledon 2020, saying: "This year sadly though things are very different, but we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait."

MORE: Kate Middleton just wore the most adorable tennis print dress for her new appearance

HVN Maria dress, £665, Net A Porter

Andy, who is a three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, two-time Olympic champion and a former world Number One, spoke to the Duchess and the schoolchildren about keeping fit during lockdown.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.