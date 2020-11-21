Mike Tindall has expressed his sadness over missing out on a fun family tradition with his wife Zara.

The former rugby star and Zara typically fly over to Australia to attend the Magic Millions Carnival horse race on the Gold Coast in January.

But due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, it appears the couple has been forced to give up their annual jaunt.

Sharing his disappointment on his Instagram Story on Saturday, Mike uploaded a photo of Zara cuddling up to two of their pals at a previous Magic Millions Polo event.

Writing over the image, he said: "Sad time not being with these guys in Jan!!! @delfinablaquier. Miss out @magicmillionspolo family."

Mike Tindall revealed his sadness over not going to Australia

Earlier this year, Mike shared an adorable selfie of himself and Zara enjoying a day out at the Magic Millions horse race. Zara looked gorgeous in a pink Rebecca Vallance mini dress with a feathered orange fascinator by Millinery Jill and a matching pink Kate Spade shoulder bag.

At least Mike has something else to keep him entertained. Earlier this week, he admitted he has been binge-watching Netflix hit The Crown.

Speaking about the show on popular rugby podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, Zara's husband admitted he was still catching up with season three before revealing he would like Hollywood actor Jason Statham to play him in future seasons.

Zara and Mike spent January 2020 in Queensland

"I need to catch up," he told podcast host Alex Payne. "I actually saw the advert for it, and I was like, 'Oooo, I need to catch up' because I only got about halfway through season three so, I started watching season three last night and then I'll catch up.

"But I've seen it all over the place this morning, and on those popular midday TV shows so, yeah, I'm quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously, it's an era that people are fascinated with."

Warning fans about the hit series, he added: "But remember everyone, it is a drama so it's going to be made into a bit of a drama."

