How Princess Kate and Sophie Wessex have supported each other over the years The royal ladies have a strong bond

The Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex have formed an unbreakable bond, having both come from relatively modest backgrounds before they married into the royal family.

The royal women, who have been pictured together on various occasions over the years, are undeniably close and often support each other when it comes to important causes.

Despite their 17-year age gap, Princess Kate would have no doubt leaned towards Sophie - who is married to Prince Edward - when it came to transitioning into the royal way of life. They were both among the late Queen's inner circle - and swiftly became pillars of support when the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, shares: "It's no surprise that the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex have such a close relationship. No doubt Sophie has been a huge support to Kate over the years, especially when Kate first joined the royal family in 2011.

"The royal ladies have similar interests and passions, including their love of sport and fashion. They also share common causes within their royal work, with both Kate and Sophie championing the work of children and young people's charities."

When it comes to their friendship, they have been on hand to accompany each other at major family events and have even shared fashion advice. Both royal ladies are known for their classically tailored and timeless ensembles.

Both Kate and Sophie at the Christmas Carol Concert in December

In 2019, it was revealed that Sophie has had a hand in some of Princess Kate's wardrobe choices! Designer Donna Ida disclosed that the Countess has bought select items for Kate in the past, telling Sebastian Shakespeare: "My friend, a stylist, is best friends with Sophie Wessex, and Sophie buys from us.

"She got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?' Kate's never been seen wearing it in public. It's home-wear."

During lockdown in 2020, they were not far from each other's minds as they joined forces to make a sweet video call to some deserving nurses in Sierra Leone, Australia, India, Malawi, the Bahamas, and British Army nurses in Cyprus to mark International Nurses' Day. It was the first time the duo took part in a joint engagement - albeit over video call - together.

Over the years, they have stood side by side at numerous events, including the Buckingham Palace balcony appearances at Trooping the Colour, and Remembrance Sunday.

The royal ladies share a close bond

They also enjoyed various weddings and polo matches together. When the Princess of Wales launched her Christmas carol concert in 2021, the Countess of Wessex was among the attendees to show her support.

It's not only at public events they have been thick as thieves. Kate and Sophie will certainly have traded parenting tips when the then-Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William welcomed their first child, Prince George.

"While Sophie has teenage children, she has largely kept Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, out of the public eye until they decide to carve out their own career paths," adds Danielle.

They have taken part in engagements together

"No doubt Sophie has shared some of her most helpful parenting tips to Kate and given the Waleses now reside in Windsor and are a short drive from the Wessexes' Surrey home, Bagshot Park, that provides ample opportunity for dinner parties and walks."

It's evident that the royal couple are taking a hands-on approach to raising their children – such as attending school meetings, doing the school runs and enjoying family activities together.

They share many of the same interests

Sophie had previously addressed her decision to not bring her children up as a prince and princess, telling The Sunday Times: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."

Last summer, it was confirmed that her daughter Lady Louise Windsor was going to become a pupil at St Andrew's University - the very place where Prince William met his future wife Kate. Both Sophie and Edward will have turned to them for guidance.

