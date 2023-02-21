Prince Pavlos shares update about King Constantine's London memorial service The former Greek king's funeral and memorial service took place in Athens

King Constantine II's family members gathered together in Athens last weekend to mark the official end of the 40-day mourning period, following the former Greek king's death in January.

The funeral took place on 16 January with royals from all over in Europe in attendance, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, as seen in the video below.

WATCH: King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend family dinner with Greek royals before Constantine's funeral

Loading the player...

The Princess Royal and Lady Gabriella Windsor represented the British royal family at the service, but some royal watchers wondered why King Charles and the Prince of Wales did not attend, given their close ties to the Greek royal family - Constantine was Charles' second cousin and William's godfather.

There have been reports that a memorial service for Constantine will also take place in London, but now his son and the head of the former Greek royal family, Crown Prince Pavlos, has shared an update about the rumours.

EUROPEAN ROYALS: Truth behind Queen Margrethe of Denmark's eye-watering £620k engagement ring

The late Constantine II pictured with the late Queen Elizabeth in 2011

According to Andreas Megos, Pavlos said: "I haven't done any organising about it yet, but he's got a lot of people in England and Europe in general who loved him so maybe we'll do something for that reason."

He added: "[Saturday's] memorial service was for the people here from Greece and my family together and we decided to make it somewhat private but in the future we might do something in England as well."

Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

Charles and William's absences were justified by the Palace. The monarch and the Queen Consort had a scheduled meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, and the Prince of Wales had a "private" engagement that was not recorded on the Court Circular.

Crown Prince Pavlos has also given an interview to Point De Vue magazine in which he discussed his new role and the position he would like to have in Greek society.

"The same to this day. I will never change my attitude. People will see me as I am: the family man, but I'm still Pavlos to everyone," he said. "I will not take on an official role, nor will my son Constantine-Alexios. All I can suggest is that he should follow his grandfather's example and be a good man, as I hope to be."

Constantine passed away at the age of 82 on 10 January after suffering from ill health for a number of years.

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.