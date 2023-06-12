Prince William's balcony antics caught on camera - and he's just like Prince Louis

The Prince of Wales was seen on camera being a cheeky chappy just like his son Prince Louis

We've all become rather fond of Prince Louis' adorable antics when he appears out in public, waving to the crowds and pulling funny faces, but did you know his father Prince William was just like that at his age?

In a super-sweet unearthed clip, William was seen giving a high-energy appearance on Buckingham Palace's balcony and we can see where Louis gets his mischievous side.

The comparison clip showed Prince Louis' appearance at King Charles' coronation where he was seen having lots of fun alongside his parents. It was shared by royal fan account, @english_royal_children, and the followers adored it.

"Like father, like son! The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Plus someone has to keep things entertaining during the serious moments," wrote one, and: "Love this. They are just being little boys in their own world full of fun and innocence," added another.

A third penned: "I remember William as a child, Louis is a rebel like his Daddy xx."

It's not the first time we've seen William playing up as in a rare video with his mother, Princess Diana, the young Prince was seen sulking.

When his mother ended playtime and told him it was time to go in from the garden at Kensington Palace, he simply glared and stood firmly rooted to the spot.

© Getty Prince Louis is quite the character

Diana can be heard using reverse psychology, and she said: "All right Harry will have all the fun then," as she turned and walked away with a young Prince Harry in her arms.

"NO no no," yelled William as he ran by his mother's side. Parenting win!

Prince Louis has won fans over with his many faces

At the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace, Louis acted up for his parents, and William's calm and collected reaction was praised by fans.

"I like the way he is with his kids. He is not taking a backseat and it's obvious in how he relates with them," said one IG user, as another wrote: "So patient and caring. It seems that they reached an agreement."

© Photo: Getty Images William has been praised for his parenting techniques

"William and Kate always talk to the kids at eye level," a third person noticed.

Supernanny Jo Frost has even shared her professional opinion on Prince Louis' memorable behaviour over the Jubilee weekend - praising the way the Prince and Princess of Wales handled the situation.

"All that sitting, watching and organisation, most children can't sit in their chairs at a dining table for longer than 15 mins. It certainly must have been beautifully overwhelming for this little chap, especially with no playtime in between and long days, children are going to test, one should expect as such," she explained.

© Photo: Getty Images The Waleses have three children

"I'm more impressed with how the Prince and Princess of Wales continue to be such impressive parenting role models to our modern parents today, they are open about their own struggles as parents and like all parents out there continue to strive to do their very best in raising their young," Jo added.

See the best pictures of Prince Louis showing his personality

Prince Louis at King Charles' coronation

© getty Prince Louis is full of beans

His mother laughed along with his playfulness

Other royal children being cheeky

© Photo: Getty Images Even Princess Charlotte has been known to be cheeky

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Harry was a cheeky tot

© Photo: Getty Images Prince George showing his cheeky side

