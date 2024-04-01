The family milestones that will bring Princess Kate joy during her treatment

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in a deeply personal video message last week, ending weeks of speculation around her health. She now faces a course of preventative chemotherapy, and it's more important than ever for Kate to be surrounded by loved ones, like her husband Prince William and her wider family.

The public have been an enormous source of support for the royal, who thanked people for their kind messages in the aftermath of her announcement.

There's also lots for the Princess to look forward to over the coming months as she undergoes treatment and recovery. Here are some of the moments that will bring her joy.

15 April – James Middleton's 37th birthday

© Instagram James and Kate have a close bond

Princess Kate is close with brother James, who shared a touching message and throwback photo of his sister when they were younger, telling the Princess that her family is with her. James welcomed his first baby, son Inigo, with wife Alizée Thevenet in October.

23 April – Prince Louis' sixth birthday

© Getty Louis stole the show during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales turns six at the end of the month! Known for his cheeky facial expressions and lively public appearances, he's sure to cheer his mum up while she recuperates.

29 April – 13th wedding anniversary with Prince William

© Getty Here are the happy couple on their wedding day

In her video speech, Kate paid a special tribute to her husband: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance." It's been 13 years since the couple married in the wedding of the decade, and we're sure they'll mark the occasion in a romantic if not low-key way.

LISTEN: We discuss intrusion into Kate's medical records and bizarre conspiracy theories

2 May – Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday

© Getty Princess Charlotte looked very grown up at the King's coronation

The third-in-line to the throne is approaching double digits, and it's clear that she's turning into a young lady already.

6 May – 1 year since the coronation

WATCH: Royal commentator Elizabeth Holmes runs us through Kate and William's coronation dress

It's been a whole year since King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a lavish ceremony in Westminster Abbey as the nation turned out to watch the event. There'll be lots of moments for Kate to reminisce on.

20 May – Pippa and James Matthews' seventh wedding anniversary

© Getty The newlyweds outside the church as Kate keeps the children in line

It's been nearly seven years since Kate's younger sister Pippa tied the knot with former racing driver and hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony at St Mark's church in Englefield. As Princess Kate's own marriage to Prince William has held strong for 13 years, perhaps she'll be able to share sage words of advice with Pippa.

21 June – 44th wedding anniversary of Kate's parents

© Getty Carole and Michael Middleton at the coronation last year

Carole and Michael Middleton will no doubt form an integral part of Kate's support system over the coming weeks, and their long and happy marriage will have been a bedrock for the Princess of Wales and her siblings growing up.

23 June – Michael Middleton's 75th birthday

© Getty Princess Kate and dad Michael on her wedding day in 2011

Princess Kate's dad will celebrate a milestone birthday as he turns 75 this year.