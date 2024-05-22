Princess Beatrice gives hint at sweet bedtime ritual with daughter Sienna as she pays surprise visit to schoolchildren

Princess Beatrice appeared to share a glimpse into what bedtime in her household looks like with her young daughter Sienna as she paid a surprise visit to West Thornton Primary School in Croydon, South London on Wednesday.

The King's niece, who shares two-year-old Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as well as stepson Wolfie, was visiting the school in her role as patron of Oscar's Book Prize.

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Assignments Princess Beatrice paid a surprise visit to West Thornton Primary School in Croydon to join in with storytime

Beatrice animatedly took part in storytime as she read the 2024 winning book, When Dinosaurs Walked the Earth by Sean Taylor and Zehra Hicks, to the engaged Year One schoolchildren.

Bedtime ritual

In a video filmed during the visit, the royal mother praised her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who has written dozens of children's books as well as novels for adults.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice pays sweet surprise visit to Year One pupils

"I grew up with an incredible mum as a children's author, so stories really created that sense of imagination," she said, adding: "I really appreciate what stories can do, that special quality time, that moment at the end of the day."

We can just imagine Beatrice settling down to read with Sienna as part of her bedtime routine!

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Assignments She read When Dinosaurs Walked the Earth, the winner of this year's Oscar's Book Prize

She added: "But also how important it is for reading, in general for young people, so making sure that we can do everything that we can to really make sure that these books really get into the hands of those that need it the most."

Surprise school visit

During the surprise school visit, Beatrice also sat down with the children to look at the other shortlisted books, and find out a little more about the pupils' own reading habits.

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Assignments The royal mother found out a little more about the pupils' own reading habits

Jonathan Owen, Headteacher at West Thornton Primary School, said: "The diversity of topics covered in children's books is greater than ever, and those shortlisted for this year's Oscar's Book Prize were no exception to that.

"We have loved reading them together and it was an absolute delight to have HRH Princess Beatrice visit and read this year's winning book - it certainly will be a story time to remember!"

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Assignments Beatrice also sat down with the children to look at the other shortlisted books

The visit celebrated the recent launch of Oscar's Book Club, whereby Oscar's Book Prize and award supporter, Amazon, are donating this year's shortlisted books to schools and nurseries across the country via the Amazon Reading Volunteer network.

Beatrice's dyslexia

Beatrice, who has previously called her dyslexia "a gift", has also opened up in the past about how she loves storytime with her stepson Wolfie, who is now eight.

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Assignments Headteacher Jonathan Owen said Beatrice's visit will "certainly be a story time to remember"

As she attended the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony in London last year, she said: "The award holds a very special place in my heart.

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."