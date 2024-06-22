King Charles and Queen Camilla lead arrivals on the final day of Royal Ascot – best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the arrivals on day five of Royal Ascot following an action-packed week at the annual horse racing event.

Kicking off the fifth and final day at the prestigious Berkshire racecourse, the pair were seen leading the carriage procession alongside Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Lady Charles Spencer-Churchill.

The monarch and his wife have been in attendance every day at Royal Ascot this season. The pair have taken the reins from the late Queen Elizabeth II who rarely missed the Berkshire meet.

The annual event was established in 1711 after Queen Anne declared Ascot was ideal for "horses to gallop at full stretch" and has been a highlight of the racing calendar – not to mention the royal family's – ever since.

Charles and Camilla have also taken on the late Queen's thoroughbred horses and had reason to celebrate last year thanks to their first Royal Ascot winner when Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes

© Getty Leading the carriage procession on Saturday were King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were joined by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani - the former emir of Qatar - and Lady Charles Spencer-Churchill.

© Getty The monarch looked dapper in a grey three-piece suit teamed with a top hat while Queen Camilla opted for a pastel pink suit, cream wide-brimmed hat and one of her favourite three-strand pearl necklaces. The sentimental piece of jewellery, which hails from the Queen Mother's personal collection, boasts a quirky purple centrepiece.

© Getty The Royal Procession pictured making its way down the course during day five of Royal Ascot 2024 as crowds watch from the stands. The Royal Procession pictured making its way down the course during day five of Royal Ascot 2024 as crowds watch from the stands.

© Getty King Charles tipped his hat to the crowds as his carriage drew nearer. Charles' smart suit and hat were in accordance with the Royal Enclosure dress code. Gentlemen are required to wear morning dress, which consists of a black or grey morning coat, matching trousers, waistcoat, white collared shirt and tie. Top hats are traditional but haven't been mandatory since 2021.

© Getty Over the past few days, the royal couple have watched some of the country’s top jockeys, trainers and horses compete on the world famous course.

© Getty Queen Camilla was joined by John Warren, the late Queen Elizabeth II's racing manager. The pair were watching all the action unfold via their binoculars, and no doubt Camilla was getting all the inside information and betting tips. John was incredibly close to the late monarch and has previously revealed he spent the weekend before she died in Scotland, discussing her horses as they often did.

© Getty Trainers Willie Mullins and Jamie Snowden, and their wives, were also included in the procession, as well as the Earl De La War, Sir Michael Stevens and Saudi businessman Wafic Said.



© Getty The One Show host Alex Jones was among the famous faces in the Royal Enclosure on Saturday. Dressed in a baby blue design with pretty collar detailing and a matching hat, the Welsh presenter was a vision. She was spotted mingling with her fellow guests as they made their way to their seats.

© Getty All eyes were on Callum Shepherd riding Isla Of Jura (pictured in the red and white stripes) as he won The Hardwicke Stakes.

Royal Ascot's dress code

The royal family always toe the line when it comes to Royal Ascot's strict dress code. The Royal Enclosure's rules are set in stone; protocol dictates that outfits mustn't be cut above the knee, strapless dresses are a big no-no and hats or fascinators should be worn at all times

Women are allowed to wear jumpsuits as long as they fall below the knee and comply with the shoulder strap requirements of being a minimum width of 2.5 centimetres.

So far this week, we've seen spectacular sartorial displays from Princess Beatrice, Duchess Sophie, the Princess Royal, and Princess Eugenie.

Keen equestrian Zara Tindall, accompanied by her husband Mike, also upped the glamour in the style stakes with a Disney princess-worthy blue dress.

The Princess of Wales has given Royal Ascot a miss this year in light of her ongoing cancer treatment, with Prince William accompanying her parents Carole and Michael Middleton instead.