James, Earl of Wessex copied dad Prince Edward at Easter – and no one noticed

It's not unusual to spot young royal ladies copying their mother's style, but James, Earl of Wessex proved that men also turn to their fathers for fashion inspiration.

James joined his parents Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward for a family outing at the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, while his sister Lady Louise Windsor was notably absent for the second year in a row due to her university commitments.

© Karwai Tang Prince Edward and James both wore jazzy ties at the royal Easter service

Luckily, Louise's absence did not mean the royals were lacking in the style stakes. Sophie paid tribute to her 20-year-old daughter in a vibrant purple Prada coat and a beret-style fascinator belonging to Louise, but it was Edward and James' twinning moment that caught our eye.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Edward's Easter tie featured pink chicks

Aside from donning smart suits in coordinating deep blue hues, the royals both wore crisp white shirts broken up by eye-catching ties. Much like his father's midnight blue accessory covered with baby pink chicks, James rocked a pale blue and white patterned tie.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla all smiles as they arrive for Easter Mattins service

King Charles' brother has become somewhat known for his penchant for jazzy ties ever since he rocked a lilac cat-print version on his wedding day in 1999. Meanwhile, Edward often makes sure his accessory is a nod to his surroundings on royal outings: he wore a farm animal print accessory for a visit to Shallowford Farm in 2022; an equestrian tie at Royal Ascot in 2021; and a reindeer Christmas tie in December 2015.

While the family often looks effortlessly put together, former PR boss Sophie admitted that fashion didn't come naturally to her after marrying into the royal family.

© Getty Edward wore a cat-print tie on his wedding day

She told The Sunday Express: "I remember having a chat with somebody and them saying, 'You know you’ve got to recognise that this is part and parcel of what you’re doing. When you walk into a room, yes people are going to talk about what you’re doing there, but they’re also going to want to know what you’re wearing.'

"I sort of wrestled with that one for a little while and slightly caved in at the end of the day."

© Getty Edward praised his wife Sophie and two children in a rare appearance on Love Your Weekend

Edward tends to remain private about his family life with his wife Sophie and their two children Louise and James, but he made an exception during a recent appearance on Love Your Weekend.

Gushing about his family, he said: "[Sophie's] been an absolutely brilliant rock and I'm incredibly lucky that I found Sophie and that she found me. Hopefully, we've been a really brilliant partnership.

"We're very lucky, we’ve got two, of what we would think are particularly brilliant children, who are forging such different paths for themselves. I think that's also equally fascinating."

LOOK: Queen Camilla's subtle tribute to the late Queen that you might have missed