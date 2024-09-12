Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William reveals Prince Louis' hilarious fixation with Princess Charlotte's jewellery
A split image of William and George and Charlotte

The Prince of Wales took part in a solo engagement on Tuesday…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Prince William made a candid confession about his youngest son, Prince Louis, who appears to have an adorable infatuation with his elder sister Princess Charlotte's belongings.

The Prince of Wales, 42, told 10-year-old Ruby Davies that his six-year-old son "tries to steal all his sister's bits" during his walkabout in Llanelli, South Wales, on Tuesday.

princess charlotte adjusting sunglasses© Getty Images
Charlotte loves wearing her friendship bracelets

Little Ruby kindly gave William a book of postcards written by students from Swiss Valley Community Primary School, as well as friendship bracelets for George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The Prince said: "Thank you so much, Ruby. They’re going to love those. You’ll see them out and about.

"I'll keep them away from Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister’s bits."

Taylor hilariously reference William's birthday when she shared a photo with the young royals on social media © Instagram
Charlotte and George met Taylor in June

Ruby, a second-language Welsh learner, went viral earlier this year after winning in the recital category at Eisteddfod, an annual competition in Wales.

The Prince added: "I've watched your video a few times, Ruby. You did brilliantly, and you don’t seem nervous about performing on stage at all."

king charles waving in grey suit© Getty Images
His Majesty has also been seen donning what appears to be a friendship bracelet

Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince George, 11, along with their grandfather King Charles, have previously been seen donning Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets, most recently when the Wales sibling duo went to watch her perform at the O2 back in June.

Likely due to his age, Prince Louis missed out on the opportunity to watch the Love Story hitmaker perform but is making up for it now by pinching his sister's bracelets!

William's solo outing was the first since the emotional update his wife, the Princess of Wales, gave on her ongoing treatment for cancer. See the full video below.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Despite revealing the end of her chemotherapy sessions, which William said was "good news," he told well-wisher Pauline Thomas, 74: "It’s good news, but there is still a long way to go," on Tuesday, The Sun reported.

In the touching video, Kate also opened up about her return to work, revealing that while she is looking forward to resuming public duties, the "path to healing and full recovery is long," and she "must continue to take each day as it comes."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

