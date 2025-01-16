Prince Harry's hair undergoes transformation in new official photo

Prince Harry has released a new official photo and the Duke of Sussex appears to have undergone quite the hair transformation for the new image.

The new snap was released by BetterUp, an organisation that Harry serves as the Chief Impact Officer for. The father-of-two sported thicker and darker locks on the top of his head, as he stared down the camera with his steely blue eyes. The royal maintained his trademark smart facial hair for the image.

The new photo is slightly at odds with recent photos of the Duke, with images shared last month showing Harry with a lighter and thinner style.

At a solo appearance in New York City, the father-of-two was also sporting a bald patch towards the centre of his hair, something that was absent in the new image.

© BetterUp The Duke's official image had thick hair

This isn't the first time that Harry has sported a fuller mop of hair and back in 2023, fans speculated that he had undergone a hair transplant when he was promoting his memoir, Spare.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Jay Dharamshi, a hair specialist and founder of Sky Clinic, noted that the youngest son of Princess Diana had "fuller and thicker" hair.

© Getty Images for Ki Smith Galler Harry had much thinner hair last month

He commented: "In my opinion, Harry has likely had a non-surgical treatment, which made his hair appear more restored and fuller. He could have a PRP hair restoration treatment or hair restoration mesotherapy which involves micro-injections of active ingredients in mesoderm. Those are very effective treatments for slowing hair loss and increasing hair volume."

Harry is certainly aware of changes in his hair as he ages, writing about his brother Prince William's hair loss in Spare, commenting that his brother's baldness was "alarming" and more advanced than his own.

© Getty Both William and Harry have undergone hair loss

William isn't afraid of his own balding head and has previously made jokes about his lack of hair. Back in 2022, film stylist Martin Samuel was awarded an MBE for his work.

After meeting the then Duke of Cambridge, Martin shared: "And then [the Duke] said, 'Well I don't really have much hair to speak of', and I said, 'but your wife does have beautiful hair', so he said, 'I'll tell her that'."

© Getty William has previously joked about his lack of hair

On why William has lost his hair faster than Harry, Jay explained: "Even though siblings are born with the same genetics, we all come with unique DNA, which means that all siblings will not necessarily be affected by hair loss.

