Prince William and Princess Kate reveal weekend plans with personal message

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media on Saturday to share a personal message, which also revealed that the pair would be spending their weekend celebrating Burns Night.
In a message to mark the special occasion, which is held on the birthday of iconic Scottish poet Robert Burns, the royal couple shared: "Celebrating the beauty of Scotland, the power of nature, and the poetry of Robert Burns, Happy Burns Night." The duo signed their message off with a Scottish flag emoji and their initials, "W & C".
The message was accompanied by a short video and HELLO! understands that the royals shared the post to highlight to the special place that Scotland holds in their hearts.
Scotland has long been a sentimental place for William and Kate, with the royal couple first crossing paths at St Andrews University back in 2001.
The setting still holds some painful memories for the father-of-three, however, as he was at the scenic Balmoral Castle when the news of his mum, the late Princess Diana's death was delivered.
I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died," he previously shared on a royal tour of the country. "Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning.
"And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."
He then added: "Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."
The Prince and Princess aren't the only royals to mark the special occasion, as King Charles also shared a rare picture from inside Balmoral for the event.
The monarch posed in the rarely-seen library and wore a traditional Scottish kilt that had been made from King Charles III tartan.
"Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight," he said. "The King in the Library at Balmoral Castle, taken by Millie Pilkington."