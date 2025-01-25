Prince William and Princess Kate reveal weekend plans with personal message

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media on Saturday to share a personal message, which also revealed that the pair would be spending their weekend celebrating Burns Night.

In a message to mark the special occasion, which is held on the birthday of iconic Scottish poet Robert Burns, the royal couple shared: "Celebrating the beauty of Scotland, the power of nature, and the poetry of Robert Burns, Happy Burns Night." The duo signed their message off with a Scottish flag emoji and their initials, "W & C".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince and Princess of Wales make surprise appearance on Burns Night

The message was accompanied by a short video and HELLO! understands that the royals shared the post to highlight to the special place that Scotland holds in their hearts.

Scotland has long been a sentimental place for William and Kate, with the royal couple first crossing paths at St Andrews University back in 2001.

The setting still holds some painful memories for the father-of-three, however, as he was at the scenic Balmoral Castle when the news of his mum, the late Princess Diana's death was delivered.

I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died," he previously shared on a royal tour of the country. "Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning.

© Tim Graham, Getty William spent a lot of his childhood up in Scotland

"And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

He then added: "Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

© Getty William and Kate first met in Scotland

The Prince and Princess aren't the only royals to mark the special occasion, as King Charles also shared a rare picture from inside Balmoral for the event.

The monarch posed in the rarely-seen library and wore a traditional Scottish kilt that had been made from King Charles III tartan.

© Getty The King released a message for the occasion

"Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight," he said. "The King in the Library at Balmoral Castle, taken by Millie Pilkington."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB