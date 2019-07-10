Prince George and Princess Charlotte have the best summer plans! Swimming, tennis and more

You might like...
-
Royal fun: Kate Middleton and Prince William take Prince George and Princess Charlotte on day out with the Tindalls
-
Royals and their lookalike relatives – from Princess Charlotte to Princess Diana
-
Incredible new photos of Kate Middleton's day out at the fair with Prince George and Princess Charlotte
-
All the times Kate Middleton has shared her personal photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
-
Kate Middleton has the best day out with young Scouts – see photos
Her children are breaking up for the Easter holidays this week, but Kate spent Thursday bonding with other adorable kids as she visited the...