The Queen, Kate Middleton, and more royals who are proud dog owners

The Queen has long been known for her love of dogs, and has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign. It is a passion she shares with many other members of the royal family, including her grandsons and their wives – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But it is not only the British royals who have introduced the world to their beloved pets; from Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, meet the royal canines…
The Queen
The Queen's corgis have been keeping the monarch in good, canine company for decades. She was given her first corgi Susan when she was 18, and even took the beloved pet on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.
The mother-of-four is never far from her dogs, who she has famously called her "family" in the past. The pampered pooches have travelled with her on tour, and were given pride of place in one of Her Majesty's official 90th birthday portraits. Sadly, the Queen’s last corgi – named Whisper – passed away in October 2018. The monarch is still the proud owner of Candy and Vulcan, who are corgi-dachshund crosses and made an appearance in the 2012 James Bond London Olympics sketch.
The Queen's corgis: a look at their royal menu