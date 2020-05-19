Over the years, the Countess of Wessex has formed a very close bond with her mother-in-law, the Queen. She was welcomed into the royal family after tying the knot to Prince Edward back in 1999, and the couple have since welcomed two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Since then, royal watchers have noticed how the monarch has formed a special attachment to Sophie – this was proved when the former PR revealed the affectionate nickname she calls her husband's mother during a reception at Buckingham Palace back in October. In her touching speech, Sophie addressed the Queen as "Mama".
GALLERY: 8 photos that prove just how close Kate Middleton and the Countess of Wessex are
The 55-year-old royal, who is often described as "the Queen's favourite," has gone from being a supporting player in the royal family to becoming a more prominent fixture. She has been praised for her commitment to public service, her support to the Queen and to her husband Prince Edward. Here, the pair are pictured at Sunday Service at Sandringham back in 2006. Take a look at the rest of our favourite pictures of the two together...