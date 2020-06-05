﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals and the adorable pets they're spending lockdown with

Meet their furry friends...

WATCH: Meghan Markle and baby Archie's cutest moments together
Aisha Nozari
queens-corgis4
The Queen has long been known for her love of dogs, and has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign. It is a passion she shares with many other members of the royal family, including her grandsons and their wives – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

While the British royals and their European counterparts have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, HELLO! takes a look at the furry friends keeping them company during lockdown. 

The Queen

The Queen's corgis have been keeping the monarch in good, canine company for decades. She was given her first corgi Susan when she was 18, and even took the beloved pet on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

The mother-of-four is never far from her dogs, who she has famously called her "family" in the past. The pampered pooches have travelled with her on tour, and were given pride of place in one of Her Majesty's official 90th birthday portraits. Sadly, the Queen’s last corgi – named Whisper – passed away in October 2018. The monarch is still the proud owner of Candy and Vulcan, who are corgi-dachshund crosses and made an appearance in the 2012 James Bond London Olympics sketch.

queen-and-pet-dog-
In March the Queen was seen leaving Buckingham Palace to start her Easter break, one week earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 93-year-old monarch was dressed casually in a blue cardigan and a navy bodywarmer, as she sat in the back seat of the car with one of her beloved pet dogs. 

sophie-wessex-and-pet-dogs
Sophie Wessex

The Wessex family - Prince Edward, wife Sophie and their children Lady Louise and James - are the proud owners of two dogs and a tortoise. Sophie has been pictured walking her dogs, a black Labrador and a cocker spaniel, around the Queen's Windsor estate before, including over the Easter break in 2019 when the Wessexes joined Her Majesty for the holiday.

In June 2020, when asked about his family's pets, Edward also joked in a video call with his patronage The Orpheus Centre: "We have two dogs and we've also got a tortoise, who basically rules the house!"

Meghan-Markle-rescue-dogs
The Duchess of Sussex

When Meghan Markle relocated to the UK in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry, she was only able to bring one of her rescue dogs – a beagle named Guy with her, after her other dog Bogart was too old to make the transatlantic journey. The Duchess has since adopted another dog with Prince Harry, a black Labrador who has been pictured running around their home in Los Angeles.

Mike-Tindall-pet-dogs
Zara, Mike, Mia and Lena Tindall

Mike Tindall and his eldest daughter Mia were seen walking their pet dogs as they supported Zara at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in March – a boxer dog named Sway, and two black Labradors called Storm and Pepper. Zara previously revealed that all three were named after female characters in adventure films – Storm in X-Men (played by Halle Berry), Sway in Gone in 60 Seconds (portrayed by Angelina Jolie), and Gwyneth Paltrow’s character Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movies.

prince-george-lupo
Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Cambridge's royal pooch Lupo has been around longer than the kids. Before he was seen here, in Prince George's third birthday photos, Lupo was often spotted at polo matches or taking walks on the beach with William and Kate. Once George and Charlotte arrived, Lupo took the backseat, but not before starring in his own The Adventures of Lupo children's books.

netherlands
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

In addition to having three beautiful daughters, Princess Ariane, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia, the king and queen of the Netherlands are also parents to two gorgeous black Labs.

norway-dog
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

The Norwegian royals are parents to a very curious labradoodle named Muffins. The pup escaped from the family during a ski vacation at the start of 2017, but was rightfully returned unharmed to the royals.

swedish-dog
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

The Swedish king and queen's dog Bingo is seen here, photo bombing the family during Crown Princess Victoria's 27th birthday celebrations in 2004.

In 2016, during the annual family summer photo call, the king's latest pooch Brandy made sure she wasn't left out of the picture, that featured the entire royal family, when she snuck in and found a spot in front of the king and queen.

camilla
The Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, who is a lover of animals, stepped out with pup Beth during an appearance at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London in February 2017.

mon-dog
Princess Caroline of Monaco

Princess Caroline's French bulldog Romeo made an appearance during a Christmas celebration, alongside Caroline's brother Prince Albert and sister Princess Stephanie.

danish-royal-family-dogs
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Big or small, the Danish royals are a fan of all types of dogs. Queen Margrethe has had a number of canine pets over the years, and as important members of the family, the dogs are often included in official portraits. That is, if they aren't wreaking havoc, running around the palace grounds or being chased by the youngest royals!

