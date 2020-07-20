﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal brides and their tiaras: All the most stunning looks

Princess Beatrice's tiara had a special meaning

Princess Beatrice's wedding outfit had a subtle tribute to her name
Every royal wedding has its perfect princess bride wearing a one-of-a-kind fairytale gown – but what truly adds the finishing touch is a jewel-encrusted tiara to match. In the wake of Princess Beatrice's low-key wedding ceremony, we're taking a trip down memory lane. From antique royal heirlooms to never-before-seen gifts that they've chosen to wear on their magical day, these royal brides certainly made a statement in their sparkling headpieces. Here are some of our favourites...

Princess Beatrice, the Queen, and Princess Anne

For her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip, Princess Elizabeth – who would become Queen Elizabeth II – wore Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, consisting of 47 diamond bars using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria. The Fringe Tiara, passed on to Princess Elizabeth's mother in 1936, was loaned to the young Princess as the 'something borrowed' element of her wedding outfit. The Queen would loan the sparkling keepsake to her own daughter Princess Anne for her wedding to Mark Phillips in November 1973, and more recently to Princess Beatrice, who tied the knot on 17 July. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate married Prince William on 29 April 2011 wearing a custom Alexander McQueen gown and the Queen Mother's Cartier Halo Tiara. The glittering headpiece features 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette-cut diamonds. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

As the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry on 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel, Windsor, she donned the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, on loan from the Queen and very rarely worn. The heirloom diamond and platinum piece was made in 1932, with the ten-diamond centre brooch dating from 1893. The brooch was originally a gift from the County of Lincoln to the then-Princess when she married Prince George, Duke of York in 1893. The bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

For her wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011, Zara Phillips' chic chignon was carefully held in place by her 'something borrowed' – the Meander Tiara lent to her by her mother, Princess Anne. The tiara, which perfectly complemented the bride's Stewart Parvin custom gown, originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day – and the Queen subsequently passing it on to her daughter, Princess Anne. The dazzling creation consists of a brilliant cut diamond surrounded by a diamond wreath. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

When she married Prince Charles in 1981, Princess Diana famously wore a stunning ivory silk taffeta gown with puffed shoulders and a billowing skirt by Elizabeth and David Emanuel. However, she also wore the requisite finishing touch for a princess bride: a gorgeous tiara. Diana's diamond encrusted piece was not from the royal collection but from her own aristocratic family's treasure trove: the century-old Spencer Tiara worn by her mother and sisters on their own wedding days. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Autumn Phillips

In 2008, Autumn Philips looked picture perfect in the Festoon Tiara borrowed from her new mother-in-law Princess Anne as she married Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal had received the pretty piece as a gift in 1973 from the World-Wide Shipping firm in Hong Kong. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

When Britain's Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, royal enthusiasts were surprised she donned a never-before-seen tiara. It turns out the scrollwork-motif diamond band came from the Queen's private collection. Its exact origins, however, have never been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Margaret

In 1960, when she prepared to walk down the aisle to marry Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Queen Elizabeth II's little sister chose a statement-making accessory for her wedding day – the Poltimore Tiara. Rather than borrowing from the royal collection according to tradition, however, glamorous Princess Margaret chose to wear this stunning creation, made by Garrard in the 1870s, which she had bought at an auction the year before her wedding.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York

In 1986, Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Prince Andrew wearing a silk embroidered fairytale gown. Along with the storybook dress went her sparkling diamond and platinum tiara, with an elegant leaf motif, which was said to have been purchased from Garrards as a gift from her new mother-in-law, the Queen.

