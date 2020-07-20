Every royal wedding has its perfect princess bride wearing a one-of-a-kind fairytale gown – but what truly adds the finishing touch is a jewel-encrusted tiara to match. In the wake of Princess Beatrice's low-key wedding ceremony, we're taking a trip down memory lane. From antique royal heirlooms to never-before-seen gifts that they've chosen to wear on their magical day, these royal brides certainly made a statement in their sparkling headpieces. Here are some of our favourites...
RELATED: Why Princess Beatrice's surprise nuptials were very different to other royal weddings
Princess Beatrice, the Queen, and Princess Anne
For her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip, Princess Elizabeth – who would become Queen Elizabeth II – wore Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, consisting of 47 diamond bars using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria. The Fringe Tiara, passed on to Princess Elizabeth's mother in 1936, was loaned to the young Princess as the 'something borrowed' element of her wedding outfit. The Queen would loan the sparkling keepsake to her own daughter Princess Anne for her wedding to Mark Phillips in November 1973, and more recently to Princess Beatrice, who tied the knot on 17 July.