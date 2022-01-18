﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

9 photos which prove the Countess of Wessex's close bond with her mother-in-law the Queen

Prince Edward and Sophie married in 1999

Photo: © Getty Images
Over the years, the Countess of Wessex has formed a very close bond with her mother-in-law, the Queen. She was welcomed into the royal family after tying the knot to Prince Edward back in 1999, and the couple have since welcomed two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Since then, royal watchers have noticed how the monarch has formed a special attachment to Sophie – this was proved when the former PR revealed the affectionate nickname she calls her husband's mother during a reception at Buckingham Palace back in October. In her touching speech, Sophie addressed the Queen as "Mama".

The royal, who is often described as "the Queen's favourite," has gone from being a supporting player in the royal family to becoming a more prominent fixture. She has been praised for her commitment to public service, her support to the Queen and to her husband Prince Edward.

Here, the pair are pictured at Sunday service at Sandringham back in 2006. Take a look at the rest of our favourite pictures of the two together...

Loading the player...
WATCH: Countess Sophie makes rare comments about the Queen

Photo: © Getty Images
Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church

The Queen was seen engaging in a jovial conversation with her daughter-in-law after they attended the annual Christmas Day service in 2008.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Armed Forces Parade and Muster

The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they stopped for a chat during the Armed Forces Parade and Muster in May 2012. Over 2,500 troops took part in the Diamond Jubilee Muster in Home Park.

Photo: © Getty Images
Reception to celebrate the patronages of the Earl and Countess of Wessex

In 2015, the Queen hosted a reception to celebrate the patronages and affiliations of the Earl and Countess of Wessex at Buckingham Palace – a pretty special honour for the pair!

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal Ascot 2019

Photographers captured this sweet moment between the Queen, Sophie and the monarch's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, as they attended Royal Ascot in 2019. We'd love to know what they were giggling about!

Photo: © Getty Images
Christmas 2019

The Countess accompanied the Queen to church in Sandringham during the festive period in December 2019. Her Majesty usually invites her family to spend Christmas with her at her Norfolk abode.

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal Windsor Horse Show

A few days later, Sophie joined Her Majesty at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Upon seeing each other, the pair embraced one another with a sweet kiss on the cheek. The two women share a passion for military history and a love of horses. They are often spotted riding together at weekends in the magnificent grounds of Windsor Park.

Photo: © Getty Images
Centenary meeting of the National Federation of Women's Institute

The Countess of Wessex was seen laughing as she watched the Queen cut a Women's Institute Celebrating 100 Years cake at the Centenary Annual Meeting of The National Federation of Women's Institute at the Royal Albert Hall in June 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal Ascot

The duo were again seen sharing a lovely exchange as they mingled with guests at Royal Ascot in 2016.

