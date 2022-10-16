9 times the royals have apologised in public

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Our kind Queen: A life and legacy of kindness and love
Queen Elizabeth II's legacy of kindness lives on after her sad passing at the age of 96, at Balmoral, surrounded by the love of her family.Kindness...
-
Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
-
20 incredible photos of the royals enjoying their summer holiday at Balmoral
The Queen has been enjoying the summer months in Scotland at one of her favourite residences, Balmoral Castle. The place is extremely special to the...
-
10 times the royal family opened up about grief
-
The modest royal halls of residence where Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more lived at uni
A-Level results day is upon us, and thousands of students across the country will be hoping to have landed a place at their dream university – as...