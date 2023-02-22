Meghan Markle's Everlane tote bag just got given a spring 2023 makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with Prince Harry back in 2017 the photos instantly went viral, and royal fashion fans rushed to emulate her low-key outfit.

The former actress wore a pair of ripped skinny jeans, a white button-down shirt and carried an oversized tote to attend the Invictus Games in Toronto with her then-fiancé, causing the brown leather handbag to sell out in seconds.

Meghan nails off-duty chic at the 2017 Invictus Games

The timeless tote was from eco-conscious label Everlane, and thanks to its popularity, the US brand just released a new version for spring 2023 that you’re going to want in your collection immediately.

Made from luxury Italian leather, it’s their most spacious tote bag yet. It’s designed to hold all of your daily essentials including a 15” laptop, making it ideal for the office.

Featuring two over-the-shoulder straps, an interior slip pocket and a leather-covered metal snap button closure, it’s practical, study and so versatile.

The Luxe Italian Tote, $275/£270, Everlane

Retailing for $275 or £270, it’s also available in ‘black’ and ‘beach’ colourways, as well as Meghan’s chosen ‘cognac’.

A chic leather tote bag is essential in any capsule wardrobe and we love that this one comes Duchess-approved.

