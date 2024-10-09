5 trending Amazon advent calendars that I've found in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon's big Prime Day Deals event is still going, and whether you're stocking up on essentials or snagging a beauty must-have, there are so many discounts worth shopping.

The shopping extravaganza is the perfect time to treat yourself or get your Christmas shopping secured early, and with advent calendar season getting closer, it's the perfect time to snap up a saving on your favourite.

From classic chocolate advent calendars to exciting calendars for kids, we've rounded up the best deals on advent calendars you can buy now and thank yourself for later.

How I chose the best Amazon Prime Day advent calendars

Variety: I've picked out a range of different advent calendars to suit everyone, from chocolate to gardening, that are guaranteed to make your own or someone else's countdown to Christmas even more exciting.

I've picked out a range of different advent calendars to suit everyone, from chocolate to gardening, that are guaranteed to make your own or someone else's countdown to Christmas even more exciting. Discount: Each advent calendar included has a discount of at least 15%, so you can save big on the items on your wishlist.

Each advent calendar included has a discount of at least 15%, so you can save big on the items on your wishlist. Reviews: All of the advent calendars in the list have received generally positive ratings for Amazon shoppers, so they should be of the highest quality.

Twinings Festive Warmth Advent Calendar © Twinings Tea fanatics will adore the Twinings advent calendar. It comes with 24 of the brand's popular green teas and herbal infusions from the Superblends and Soulful Blends ranges, with two individually wrapped tea bags behind each door. Whether you're shopping it as a gift for the tea lover in your life or treating yourself, it's a great way to try out new favourites.

Cath Kidston A Doll's House Advent Calendar © Cath Kidson Cath Kidston has dropped its Doll's House advent calendar containing 24 beauty treats. The travel-size essentials are all vegan, with everything from hand creams to body washes, bath fizzers and more. New for 2024, shoppers will find body sprays and new scented soaps, all packaged in a festive doll's house design.



Hotel Chocolat Milk Advent Calendar © Hotel Chocolat Sometimes you can't beat a classic, and Hotel Chocolat is one of the top contenders when it comes to the traditional chocolate advent calendar. Behind the 24 doors, you'll find a selection of creamy milk chocolates in a range of festive shapes including reindeer and snowmen. It's one the whole family will love.



Minecraft Advent Calendar © Minecraft Searching for an advent calendar for kids? If they love Minecraft, this is a must-have. Behind each pocket, you'll find festive bite-size builds, activity books, baubles and fun challenges to keep children entertained throughout December.

