Amazon stocks an incredible Taylor Swift-approved check shirt - adds to basket immediately

True story, I’ve become a little obsessed with Taylor Swift after helping to write and edit a fanzine on her for HELLO! There’s just something about her that sets her apart from other pop stars… Swifties, you’re with me, right?

One of the things I love about her is her fashion sense. She has a unique sense of style, and she always looks stylish without following fads or trends. I’d love to copy her, but sometimes the clothes she wears are a little out of my budget. So I made an amazing discovery this week that I just had to share with you.

Amazon is stocking an amazing check shirt that's pretty similar to the Miu Miu plaid shirt Taylor wore for a visit to a Kansas City children’s hospital this week. And the Amazon version is a fraction of the price of the real thing. You can see the look below:

The Miu Miu shirt would set you back £1,470 / $2,250 but the Amazon lookalike is up for grabs for a bargainous £10.99 / $8.39. Honestly, I had to check the price twice!

It’s made of 100% soft polyester and is machine washable. I love this boyfriend style - you can either wear it buttoned up to the top like Taylor did, or leave it open on top of of a tank top. A great style for winter, and honestly - it looks so similar to the real thing.

One thing to note, however, the manufacturer does say that it runs small, so it’s best to size up when ordering.

I shop Amazon for a living and usually, I’d take a deep dive into the review section to see what verified shoppers are saying about the product. This, being a new arrival doesn’t have any reviews yet, but honestly - for the price - I think it’s worth giving this one a try. I’m definitely going to snap one up. If it doesn’t work out Amazon makes it super easy to return items.

Taylor’s outfit was a storming success for her visit to the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday. She delighted children and staff alike, posing for selfies, FaceTiming with family members and giving out gifts, including signed Eras Tour books.

There was a sweet moment when one fan showed her a Kansas City Chiefs-themed blanket emblazoned with the words ‘go Taylor’s boyfriend’ in honour of the team’s most famous player, Travis Kelce.

The visit came after the star wrapped up her Eras Tour shows in Vancouver and the day before Taylor’s 35th birthday on Friday. Plans for her celebrations are still under wraps, and it’s not clear whether she’ll head back to her NYC home for her big day. Kelce has a match on Sunday in his home town of Cleveland, so perhaps we’ll see her in the stands there. Happy Birthday Taylor!