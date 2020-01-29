london-couple

10 London gift experiences we'd love to receive for Valentine's Day

Give a memory with these must-do experiences

hellomagazine.com

If you want to treat someone special to something a little different from the norm, these experience gifts make a memorable alternative and may even be something you can share. Nowadays, people value experiences over belongings, particularly in a time where many of us are trying to be environmentally conscious - and while materials things rarely last forever, memories certainly will.

Knowing what to buy, however, can be easier said than done. Whether you want to give a trip, a spa day or something more unique, you can't go wrong with our pick of activity days and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for him and her…

1. Spa day

What could be better than treating that friend or family member to some pampering with a spa day? Online booking site Treatwell has plenty of offers all over the country, and if you book one for two you'll get to go along too. Win-win.

spa

BOOK NOW

2. Thames Cruise

Sailing down the river Thames may not seem like the most glamorous of activities, but it’s a sure-fire way to see London’s sights without facing the crowded pavements. Choose an experience with dinner included to make things extra special. 

London thames

BOOK NOW

3. Hot air balloon ride

For a romantic and exhilarating experience, a hot air balloon ride is the way to go. You'll set off at dawn for a magical sunrise flight, capped off with a champagne toast and flight certificate when you book via Virgin.

Hot air balloon london

BOOK NOW

4. Afternoon tea

We don’t need an excuse to eat cake, but a day out with an afternoon tea is a great way to treat someone. London has plenty on offer, and we’re especially enamoured with the fashion-themed pret-a-portea at The Berkeley. 

berkeley-tea

BOOK NOW

5. Theatre tickets

Whether it's a West End show or a play at your local theatre, you can't really go wrong with theatre tickets. Shakespeare fans will love the opportunity to see a performance at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre (and tickets often start from just £5) – or treat that musical fan to a night at a show like Mamma Mia or Dreamgirls.

London theatre West End

BOOK NOW

MORE: Best places to travel solo for the holiday of a lifetime

6. Be a zookeeper

Allow your animal-loving friend to fulfil their dream of being a zookeeper for the day. London Zoo is one of the attractions that offers such experiences, with close-up animal encounters and the chance to feed and muck out giraffes, penguins, meerkats and more.

London zoo zookeeper for a day

BOOK NOW

7. Cookery class

Not only will a cookery class be fun, but also a chance to learn new skills – and they'll probably get to sample their culinary creation after. From sushi making workshops to learning to make the perfect pizza, whatever their favourite food, you'll find a class to suit at buyagift.co.uk.

Cookery class

BOOK NOW

8. Short break

If you’ve got a bit more to spend, a weekend in the capital is a truly special gift. Whether you’re sightseeing, planning a spa visit or looking for some culture, head to booking.com to plan the perfect trip for yourself and a loved-one. 

London bus

BOOK NOW

9. Art class

Get their creative juices flowing with an introductory art class. Drawing workshops are available with expert tuition at the V&A two to three times a week, and are available to book via redletterdays.co.uk.

art-class

BOOK NOW

10. Gin masterclass

Gin connoisseurs can have the chance to distill their own bespoke 70cl bottle of gin in a mini copper still at The City of London Distillery. As well as choosing their own botanicals and producing the spirit, they'll also design the label before applying a red wax seal. The experience costs £125, see more at cityoflondondistillery.com.

gin

BOOK NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about city breaks

More news