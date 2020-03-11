If you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, or perhaps you haven't decided how to spend the day with your mum, then look no further than London for inspiration. There are plenty of fun, relaxing and indulgent activities right on your doorstep that are sure to delight your mum this Mother's Day. Show your mum how much she means to you with these unforgettable things to do in London...

Get pampered

From facials to manicures and back massages, who doesn't love a bit of pampering? Heading for a spa day is a fun and relaxing thing to do all year round, but it's a particularly lovely way to spend some quality time with your mum on Mother's Day. Waterhouse Young in Marylebone is offering a special Mother & Daughter package where you can both indulge in a HydraFacial before your mum enjoys a complimentary ‘HydraEyes’ treatment. Costing £400, the experience may be more than you planned to spend but it's sure to be memorable - plus, you get to enjoy the present too!

WHEN: Book at a time that suits you

WHERE: 21 Devonshire St, Marylebone, London W1G 6PB

For more information visit waterhouseyoung.com

Indulge in a delicious afternoon tea

Fresh pastries, hazelnut brownies and macarons are just some of the delicious treats that could be in store for you if you book a Chocoholic Afternoon Tea at the Hilton Park Lane. Inside the five-star hotel, you can feast on the four-course afternoon tea created by Anthony Marshall, which is available to buy for just £49 down from £78 from the Buyagift website. Just keep your fingers crossed your mum chooses to take you as her plus one!

WHEN: Book a time

WHERE: 22 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1BE

For more information visit buyagift.co.uk

See London with a Thames cruise

Whether you live in London or not, there's no better way to soak up the iconic landmarks than with a boat tour along the Thames. After all, you often neglect the beauty that's right on your doorstep, and with coronavirus causing travel fears and flight disruptions, you may prefer to explore the UK before venturing abroad. City Cruises has a river cruise and lunch option, so you and your mum can spend the day winding through the heart of London while enjoying a two-course lunch. We don't know about you, but the white, dark and milk chocolate truffle cake with raspberry sauce sounds divine!

WHEN: Boats leave at 11:45 am, book a date.

WHERE: Departs from Tower Pier

For more information visit tickets.london

Head to the theatre

In the unpredictable UK weather, activities that take place indoors are always a wise idea. Instead of simply heading to the cinema, why not see one of the many theatre productions London has to offer? Our top pick is the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda. From magical powers to strong musical numbers and everything in between, the production is sure to delight your mum.

WHEN: Book tickets for your preferred date

WHERE: Cambridge Theatre, 32-34 Earlham Street, London WC2H 9HU

For more information visit uk.matildathemusical.com

Try your hand at baking

Why head out for tea and cake when you could learn to make it yourself? Bread Ahead is running a cakes and muffins workshop where you and your mum can learn to expertly bake sweet treats such as chocolate brownies, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and muffins. Looking to scratch up on your cooking skills? You can also pick up a complimentary Bread Ahead cookbook so you can keep fine-tuning your skills once you get home. As the saying goes: 'Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime' - so it looks like we're having cakes for every occasion!

WHEN: 22 March 2020

WHERE: Borough Market, Cathedral St, London SE1 9DE

For more information visit breadahead.com

Make your own jewellery

Jewellery is a popular gift for any occasion, but making your own accessories means you get to create the exact design you're after and learn some new skills while you're at it. Get your creativity flowing at an afternoon ring-making workshop where you can use recycled metals to design the perfect sentimental (and sustainable) keepsake. As well as learning to bend, shape and solder your own ring, you also get to spend quality time with your mum while you sip on tea, coffee or a glass of fizz.

WHEN: Book a time

WHERE: Maya Magal, Unit 34, Coal Drops Yard, London N1C 4DQ

For more information visit mayamagal.co.uk

Get your shopping bags ready

For the shopaholics, there's no better place to be than Oxford Street - no matter what your mother's favourite shop is, there's bound to be one there! Wander along one of the most famous streets to peruse designer brands and get your hands on high-street bargains, before popping into one of the eateries for a lunch break. If you're looking for a last-minute gift then you could even visit Jo Malone to decorate your own gift box with pressed lavender flowers while you sip on sparkling wine.

WHERE: 21-22 March 2020

WHERE: Jo Malone Counter, Beauty, Ground Floor

For more information visit: oxfordstreet.co.uk

Brunch and cocktails

Sunday is the classic day for brunch, so if you don't feel like your cooking skills are good enough to impress your mum then why not kick off her day with a delicious meal out? Whether she loves classics like avocado on toast or has a sweet tooth for pancakes, there are hundreds of options to choose from in the capital. Head to Balthazar in Covent Garden to try dishes such as New York pancakes with banana and maple syrup - yum! For Mother's Day, the restaurant is also offering a bunch of flowers from FLOWERBX, a Raspberry Délice dessert and an elderflower cocktail, The Bouquet.

WHEN: 22 March 2020

WHERE: 4-6 Russell St, Covent Garden, London WC2B 5HZ

For more information visit balthazarlondon.com

