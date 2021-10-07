10 mysterious places in London to visit this Halloween – but are you brave enough?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to get dressed up and enjoy spooky festivities with family and friends, but it's also said to be the most haunted night of the year. Those brave enough to unlock the hidden ghost stories of London and explore the most mysterious places in the city will love discovering these eery locations.

SEE: 13 best things to do in autumnal London this October

Test your nerves with a visit to one of the most mysterious places in London, from the secret WWII underground bunkers to Church ruins. Warning: these creepy destinations are not for the faint-hearted…

Winston Churchill's secret cabinet war rooms

Winston Churchill used his secret war room bunkers to meet with his most trusted cabinet members to carefully plan the downfall of Hitler during the dark days of WWII.

The underground maze of rooms, which are wallpapered with maps, is where some of the most important English leaders once worked round-the-clock, planning and plotting war strategies. Located in the middle of a new housing development in Dollis Hill, an inconspicuous door with the codename Paddock leads to the secret bolt hole.

The ruins of St Dunstan in the East

Located between the Tower of London and London Bridge stands the ruins of medieval church St Dunstan in the East. While the secret gardens are the perfect location to take a stroll during the day, its serenity and tranquillity become much less inviting at night.

As well as being badly damaged by the Great Fire of London, it was also hit by a German bomb in 1941. The remaining tower, steeple and walls are entwined with plants, giving it an enchanted yet haunted atmosphere. And while it's closed from 7pm, we're not sure we'd want to see who or what visits after dark.

Agatha Christie tour

Can't decide on where to go? Discover the inspiration behind the Queen of murder mysteries, Agatha Christie, on a walking tour across London! Step into Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple's shoes as you visit Mayfair, Chinatown and Bloomsbury.

The locations may not appear to be spooky, but fans of Agatha's novels will see another side to them after the tour! Be sure to book in advance and check availability.

Handel & Hendrix Museum

Formerly known as Handel House Museum, the Mayfair museum is dedicated to Baroque composer George Frideric Handel, who occupied 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759, and American guitarist Jimi Hendrix who lived next door at number 23 in the 1960s.

The area is said to be haunted, so when the house was being transformed into a museum in 2001 a Roman Catholic Priest carried out an exorcism.

MORE: Le Creuset launches coolest Halloween cookware range – and we're obsessed

WWII underground bunkers

These mysterious air raid shelters were built under several London underground stations during WWII. The shelters were originally only meant to be used by government officials – the Chancery Lane shelter was used as a communications centre and the Goodge Street shelter was used by General Eisenhower.

When the bombing intensified in 1944, however, five of the secret chambers opened to the public: Stockwell, Clapham North, Camden Town, Belsize Park and Clapham South.

Aldwych Underground's haunted station

Once used as an air-raid shelter during the Blitz, Aldwych Underground's closed tube tunnel is one of London's most haunted stations. While one of the platforms stopped operating in 1914 and has been used for filming, the original 1907 lifts remain exactly the same.

The misty underground stop was also used to store British Museum treasures such as the Elgin Marbles during the war and after the closure, it was said to be haunted by ghosts.

West Norwood Cemetery crypts

In the 19th century, London graveyards became more than just full – they also became a place for 'body-snatching' to supply medical students with corpses for dissection. Causing a slight health hazard, new laws in the 1830s meant that the burial of new bodies in the London City Area became banned.

To ensure their relatives were laid to rest, the rich would build crypts to safely lock them away either by buying a shelf space or even a whole room, all adding up to 2,500 coffins – making Norwood Cemetery crypts one of the spookiest places below London.

St Brides Church

One of the most ancient churches in England, St Brides Church is believed to date back to as early as the 7th century. After being destroyed during the Great Fire of London in 1966, Sir Christopher Wren rebuilt the church on top of six other churches, creating a large area of crypts.

When the crypts became overcrowded, they were sealed up and closed – until WWII. The devastation caused by the war opened the site up for excavation and since, more than 200 skeletons have been found in one crypt.

Chislehurst Caves

This enormous labyrinth of dark and spooky passageways deep under the grounds of Chislehurst encompasses over 20 miles of caves and passageways which were dug over a period of 8000 years. There are claims it was once a place of worship for the spiritual Druids.

The large underground space has been used for putting on concerts in the 1900s and it has subsequently been a mushroom warehouse, a series of shelters, a Sixties music venue and a popular tourist attraction.

The houses of detention in Clerkenwell

This old prison once saw near 10,000 prisoners a year in the 19th century and is made up of several scary underground passageways. Many of the inmates were awaiting trial and were given the death penalty, others were stuck in the dark and cold cells as their sanity slowly drained away.

After the closure of the prison, several ghosts of the doomed have been seen, including an old lady desperately seeking help, a man lurking in the prison's corridors and the hysterical cries of the children trapped within the walls.

RELATED: How to make a pumpkin spice espresso martini for home cocktail parties

Some of these destinations were taken from Rob Bell's London Secrets & Mysteries on Travel Channel UK.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.