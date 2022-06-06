Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $6.5m private jet they flew from LA to London in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance in the UK in two years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to Santa Barbara following their fleeting visit to the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - flying from London to LA via their own private jet.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, flew out of London with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, early on Sunday, and were pictured as they arrived via private jet to Santa Barbara, Montecito. Prince Harry and Meghan's visit is the royal's first time in the UK as a couple since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make an entrance at St Paul's Cathedral

The Sussexes may have taken a step away from royalty, but that certainly doesn't mean they've become strangers to luxury.

According to the MailOnline, Harry and Meghan opt to fly in a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet when they choose to fly privately.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private jet was spotted at Santa Barbara airport

The Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign plane is decked out with state-of-the-art interiors, including spacious bathrooms, mood lighting, comfortable leather seats, and on-board WiFi with executive desks.

The Sussexes likely chose the fly via private jet for ease and comfort given it was their children's first long haul flight to the UK.

Their Cessna plane's mechanics are custom designed to ensure "smooth and safe flights", including high functioning carbon brakes, fuel efficiency, and a powerful electrical navigation system to ensure seamless flying.

According to Liberty Jet, Harry and Meghan's private jet currently retails for around $6.5million (£5.2million), and that's before a pilot is hired! It is not known whether they have purchased it themselves or if they hire it for their transatlantic journeys.

The Sussex's private jet features fully customisable interiors

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday, marking their first public appearance in the UK.

The couple, who recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet, also attended the jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, but opted to forgo the reception afterwards.

