Sarah Michelle Gellar delights fans with stunning bikini photos from tropical vacation

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star returned to Instagram on Sunday, delighting her four million followers with a series of glowing holiday selfies from her tropical island retreat. From bikini snaps to piña coladas, colourful sundresses and sun-soaked beaches, the actress left fans seriously enviable of her fortnight of R&R.

"Took two weeks offline to spend family and friend time. It was just what I needed. Here’s a little of what I’ve been up to," penned Sarah, lighting up Instagram with her beach babe vacation snaps.

The 45-year-old star looked incredible in a burnt orange bikini, showing off her golden glow and svelte silhouette and she posed in the effortlessly chic swimwear.

The Buffy star slayed in a burnt orange bikini set

Other photos pictured the blonde beauty rocking a slinky black dress before heading out to dinner, accessorising with oversized floral earrings and slicking her hair into an elegant up-do.

The nineties icon wasn't afraid to step out of her comfort zone on vacation, plunging into the crystal clear ocean in a wetsuit to snorkel with an octopus and test her balance on a paddle board.

Fans were enamoured with the star's colourful holiday postcards, rushing to the comments of her post to welcome her back to social media. "Looks like you had an amazing time and you look amazing!!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Beautiful pictures, beautiful Like you!"

One Buffy fan commented: "Happy you did not have to slay any vampires but could just chill for a second @sarahmgellar (yes I'm still stuck in the 90s)".

Sarah was dressed to the nines in a chic LBD and flower earrings

It's lovely to see Sarah looking so well after the star shared earlier this year that she'd contracted Covid-19 and was still struggling with the long-term effects of the illness.

Her statement detailed her struggles with asthma and prior health issues over the years that made her recent diagnosis more serious, and it read: "Thankfully I'm vaccinated and boosted. But to people out there that say 'it's just a cold'... maybe for some it is. But for this relatively young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience."

