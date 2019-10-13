﻿
Strictly professionals' intimate holiday photos: Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara & more

Take inspiration from these Strictly stars for your next break...

Strictly professionals' intimate holiday photos: Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara & more
Strictly professionals' intimate holiday photos: Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara & more

8 virtual things to do at home to entertain you during lockdown 2.0
Nichola Murphy
Nichola Murphy
Dianne Buswell by the pool.
Photo: © Instagram
Strictly Come Dancing can involve long hours for both the celebrities and the professionals, so where do stars such as Gorka Marquez and Janette Manrara go to relax when they're not impressing fans with their dancing skills? On holiday, of course! 

READ: 17 cosy holiday cottages and hotels with roaring fireplaces for the perfect staycation

2020 has been a strange year for everyone when it comes to travel, but we take a look back at some of the Strictly star's most incredible breaks, whether they managed to get away between the two coronavirus lockdowns or not. 

 

Dianne Buswell -  Mykonos

Mykonos is one of the most picturesque holiday destinations in Europe, and Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg made full use of this by posting an array of loved up pictures on Instagram. Just look at the sea views from their 5-star hotel. Cavo Tagoo Mykonos...

nadiya-sea-croatia
Nadiya Bychkova - Croatia

In July, Nadiya Bychkova jetted off to Croatia to spend some quality – and sunny – time with her fiancé Matija Skarabot and daughter Mila. As she enjoyed her stay in Hvar, a Croatian island in the Adriatic Sea, the dancer shared snaps of herself in a white bikini and another that showed the family-of-three enjoying some hot drinks.

gorka-tenerife
Gorka Marquez - Tenerife

Before the birth of their daughter Mia, Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson jetted off to Tenerife to enjoy some quality time together. As well as relaxing in The Ritz-Carlton, Abama - or in Gorka's case, jumping into the pool - the couple also took a trip to Mount Teide which had a sentimental meaning to Gemma.

Speaking of her late father, she said: "We used to come every year and do the hike so it was  bitter sweet, but I know he somehow helped drag me up there."

 

Keep scrolling to see more intimate holiday photos…

janette-aljaz-pool
Janette Manrara - Tenerife

Gorka is not the only one who loves the Spanish island! Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec also chose to celebrate their third wedding anniversary at the romantic location. Janette, 36, marked the special occasion with several loved-up photos, including ones of them kissing in one of the pools before Janette pushed her husband under the water.

 

RELATED: 14 of the most romantic celebrity honeymoon destinations

 

Johannes Radebe on holiday
Photo: © Instagram
Johannes Radebe - Mexico

Johannes posed up a storm while on holiday in Mexico in 2017. Wearing small black speedos and sporting short blonde hair, he soaked up the sun in Cozumel, a Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea.

Despite the ocean stretching out behind him, many fans seem to focus on his toned abs, with one commenting: "Wow incredible body." He also took a trip to Costamaya, located about 120 miles south of Cozumel, where he sipped on cocktails at a bar on the beach. 

AJ Pritchard and girlfriend Abbie Quinnen.
Photo: © Instagram
AJ Pritchard - Crete

In July 2019, AJ Pritchard whisked girlfriend Abbie Quinnen off to the Greek island of Crete for a sunny getaway, sharing a sweet picture of them cuddled up on Instagram with the caption: "Feeling HAPPY…[heart emoji]".

But she wasn't the only one he took! It seems the 26-year-old has introduced Abbie to his parents Adrian and Debbie Pritchard, who joined them for dinner at the Aldemar Knossos Royal resort in the north of the island. 

giovanni-italy-hotel
Giovanni Pernice - Italy

In July, Giovanni Pernice shared snaps from his idyllic break in Portofino, where he enjoyed stunning sea views at the Belmond Hotel Splendido. And he even met up with fellow Strictly professional Aljaz for dinner! We wouldn't mind trying their tasty seafood dishes…

 

MORE: 8 virtual things to do at home to entertain you during lockdown 2.0

 

Amy Dowden and fiance Ben Jones.
Photo: © Instagram
Amy Dowden - UK

Amy spent her birthday weekend in August 2019 with her family and fiance Ben Jones in the Forest of Dean. She described it as "a perfect relaxing weekend" and noted it was her last birthday before her wedding to Ben.

Pictures she posted to Twitter show the couple exploring vast forests and greenery, as well as a cosy-looking hot tub outside a wood cabin in the forest. 

Katya and Niel Jones in the snow
Photo: © Instagram
Katya and Neil Jones - Russia 

Katya and Neil Jones also used to make use of their family connections, with the former couple regularly travelling back to Katya's native country of Russia prior to their split.

In March 2019, the professional dancers stayed with Katya's parents in St Petersburg - but Neil clearly never got used to the snow! He said: "Wow it’s cold here in Russia but I do love a bit of skating."

Aljaz and Janette in Slovenia
Photo: © Instagram
Aljaz Skorjanec - Slovenia

Aljaz and Janette regularly travel back to Aljaz's native country of Slovenia, most recently to celebrate his niece and goddaughter Zala's Christening. 

 

GALLERY: Strictly Come Dancing pros and their adorable babies

 

Oti Mabuse in South Africa.
Photo: © Instagram
Oti Mabuse - South Africa

 

Oti made us green with envy with her photos and videos of her stunning break in South Africa in December 2018. She revealed her failed attempts at getting the perfect swimming video, with her nephew curiously following her around a stunning glass pool overlooking the sea. She jokingly captioned the post: "Trying to be 'sexy' and make a cool 'dream holiday video' BUT MY NEPHEW had other plans." She told fans it was in the Eastern Cape - wherever it is, we'd like our next holiday to be there!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

