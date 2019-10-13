Strictly professionals' intimate holiday photos: Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara & more

Strictly Come Dancing can involve long hours for both the celebrities and the professionals, so where do stars such as Gorka Marquez and Janette Manrara go to relax when they're not impressing fans with their dancing skills? On holiday, of course!
READ: 17 cosy holiday cottages and hotels with roaring fireplaces for the perfect staycation
2020 has been a strange year for everyone when it comes to travel, but we take a look back at some of the Strictly star's most incredible breaks, whether they managed to get away between the two coronavirus lockdowns or not.
Dianne Buswell - Mykonos
Mykonos is one of the most picturesque holiday destinations in Europe, and Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg made full use of this by posting an array of loved up pictures on Instagram. Just look at the sea views from their 5-star hotel. Cavo Tagoo Mykonos...