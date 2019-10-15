Rochelle Humes reveals she wore two wedding dresses in sweet throwback Rochelle and Marvin Humes married in July 2012

Rochelle Humes was in a nostalgic mood on Monday, as she reminisced on her wedding day with Marvin Humes. The This Morning star, who shared her wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, gave fans a rare look at the second wedding dress she changed into for the reception as she posted a throwback photo on Instagram.

"Just found this picture from the evening of our wedding, could those smiles get any bigger? 27.7.12," she captioned the photo, which showed herself and Marvin hugging on the dancefloor at their wedding reception at Blenheim Palace.

Rochelle Humes shared a look at her second wedding dress

The photo offered a glimpse at the mini dress Rochelle had changed into for a night of dancing with her husband and their close friends and family. The strapless dress featured a ruffled design and embellished satin waist belt, and was accessorised with ivory sling back heels and a birdcage veil fascinator.

It was a fun alternative to the fitted Vera Wang wedding dress Rochelle had worn for her wedding ceremony, and perhaps more suitable for dancing than her original designer gown, which featured an incredible ruffled train and fitted silhouette that showcased her figure to perfection.

Rochelle and Marvin married on 27 July 2012, in a day that included surprise performances from guests including Olly Murs, Alexandra Burke, and members of the bride and groom's own bands, The Saturdays and JLS.

The couple invited 250 guests to their nuptials, which took place in the Orangery at Blenheim Palace, and spoke excitedly about their plans for the future together to HELLO!. "Rochelle makes me a better person, I think," he told us. "She’s so loving and selfless – she always puts other people before herself. She’s incredible to be around. I don’t feel complete now unless I’m with her. Whenever we’re apart, I can’t wait to get back to her because it’s like a part of me is missing."

Rochelle and Marvin shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO!

His bride Rochelle added: "What I admire most about Marvin is that he’s so calm and laid back; I need that because I’m the opposite. I could tell him the worst thing in the world that I’d done and he’d reassure me everything was going to be okay. I can rely on him for anything – he really looks after me and makes me feel so nurtured and loved. He’s everything I ever wanted in a husband and I’m looking forward to us spending the rest of our lives together."

