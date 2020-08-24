8 hilarious celebrity wedding mishaps: from Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright to Vogue Williams Proof the A-list are just like us

Celebrity weddings aren't immune from a mishap or two. Just like the rest of us, their big days often fall prey to a few funny fails, and these ones are guaranteed to put a smile on your face…

1. Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Just 30 minutes before Michelle's dad was due to walk her down the aisle, he realised he had lost his suit trousers. "My father-in-law Mike was sat there in just a shirt, bow tie and rainbow coloured boxers," said Mark on his Heart Radio show. Luckily, Mike found them just in time for the ceremony, and it went ahead without any further problems.

2. Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Spencer gifted Vogue a painting of himself wrestling a bull

Besides their hilarious first dance, Spencer gifted Vogue with a painting of himself wrestling a bull on the morning of their wedding. In an episode of Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two, the couple were filmed as Vogue opened the present and said, "It kind of makes me feel sad. That's not living here. That's not even living anywhere." Spencer, meanwhile, was particularly impressed with the piece and could hardly contain his laughter.

3. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married on 9 September 2012

After tying the knot in 2012, Blake accidentally burnt a hole in her Marchesa wedding dress with a sparkler during their reception. "Florence Welch was singing and they brought out these sparklers, and I'm watching her sing," Blake explained in an interview with Vogue in 2014. "I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front." But the show must, and did, go on.

4. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is married to guitarist Benji Madden

Good Charlotte star Benji reportedly dropped his ring when exchanging with Cameron. Luckily, their guests found it hilarious, and the couple wound up laughing, too.

5. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding cost approximately £6million

Despite shelling out £6million on their wedding weekend, the marble statues designed as decoration for Kim and Kanye's wedding turned up damaged, while several place cards at their reception table were misspelled. It happens to the best of us.

6. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson married on a ranch in California

When Jessica and Eric married in July 2014, Jessica was so nervous that she ended up calling Eric Jessica. Apparently, the slip-up happened more than once, but she eventually made it through…

7. Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff managed to break her tooth eating a bagel just a few hours before walking down the aisle. Of course, she managed to find a dentist willing to come to the rescue in time.

8. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

When a storm hit and John's family didn't make it to their destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, in time, John and Chrissy made the decision to push back their vows until everyone had arrived. They ended up hosting a four hour reception, only making for some especially merry guests, while Chrissy entertained herself with some questionable poses...

