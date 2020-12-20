Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's most beautiful wedding photos - and everything you need to know Guests included Amanda Holden and Gregg Wallace...

Actress Lisa Faulkner and MasterChef's John Torode married on 24 October 2019 in a beautiful autumnal ceremony. We're still a little bit obsessed looking at photos of their special day on their Instagram pages – they are so in love, it's just gorgeous!

Lisa previously told HELLO! of her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

The happy couple are now one year into marriage, so we thought we'd relive their beautiful wedding day - from their picturesque venue to Lisa's stunning engagement ring and bridal gown, to details of the bridal party, wedding cake and celebrity guests. It looked like the perfect ceremony!

The wedding venue

Lisa and John married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony, which took place at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire. Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. We loved the photo that John shared of himself from the evening wearing Lisa's bridal crown!

Lisa's engagement ring

We loved Lisa's beautiful flower-style diamond engagement ring with matching gold wedding band. Taking to Instagram, the newlywed posted a close-up look of the rings.

Accompanying the photo, Lisa wrote: "I've never been one to look after my hands and especially not my nails but since I got engaged and then married I'm trying to look after them!!" The star then went on to thank her manicurist, adding: "Thank you for helping me and doing such a lovely manicure @finishingtouchbarnet."

After a fan asked the former EastEnders actress in the comments section of her post where her wedding ring was from, she responded, writing: "It's from Triggs jewellers in Enfield. They were so lovely and made it to fit under my [engagement] ring."

The wedding dress

Lisa had such a clever idea with her bridal gown. The actress wore a gorgeous ivory fitted dress with cap-sleeve lace bodice for the marriage ceremony. However, later in the day at the reception, she removed the bodice overlay to reveal the elegant gown underneath, which featured spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband.

Lisa's wedding hair

Lisa wore her hair in a pretty half-up, half-down style for her special day. Her look was created by Holly Willoughby's hairstylist Ciler Peksah, curling the ends of her hair and giving her tresses a lovely relaxed vibe. Instead of a veil, the style was fastened with a pretty bespoke bejewelled clip by Isabella Henry Headdresses.

Speaking about the crystallised, piece, she said: "As soon as I saw this beautiful @IsabellaHenryHeaddressesn heart comb, I fell in love with it and knew I wanted to wear it on my wedding day."

Mother-of-one Lisa's blonde locks were coloured and refreshed ahead of her wedding day by colour expert Seniz Alkan at the Neville hair salon in London's Belgravia.

The bridal party

On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, Lola and Eva-Rose, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her 13-year-old daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins, sang during the ceremony. Lisa posted on Instagram: "My beautiful nieces @lolascriven_ @evarose.s bridesmaids of dreams thank you for your fantastic song and for just being amazing."

The star guests

Lisa has been friends with actresses Angela Griffin and Amanda Holden for years

Celebrity guests included former Emmerdale actress Nicola Stephenson, Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin, MasterChef star Gregg Wallace and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, who arrived in crutches after breaking her leg on a recent holiday. EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite was also in attendance, as was Charlie Condou, who is best known for playing midwife Marcus Dent in Coronation Street.

The evening reception

The reception sounded like a night to remember, with John recently revealing that as well as his wife, he also enjoyed dancing with famous friend Amanda Holden. The star managed to hit the dance floor with the happy couple, despite being on crutches – much to everyone's surprise! Afterwards, the Heart Radio presenter shared a photo on Instagram from her friend's big day, John commented: "Loved our dance."

The wedding cake

The beautiful marbled wedding cake emblazoned with Lisa and John's initials was created by cake designer Charlotte White, who took to Instagram to share a photo. She wrote: "Loved making this marbled Wedding Cake, festooned with sugar roses, wildflowers, and eucalyptus. Delivered to the stunning Aynhoe Park yesterday."

John also shared a picture, captioned: "And then we cut the cake. We laughed, we cried, we sung, we danced, we had the most wonderful celebration of love with friends and family it was the best."

The next day

The day after their wedding, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

