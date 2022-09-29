Jamie Redknapp's mother Sandra's verdict on pregnant daughter-in-law Frida's wedding dress The bride was pregnant with their son Rafa at the time

Jamie Redknapp's private mother Sandra has made a very rare comment about his wedding with his second wife Frida (née Andersson.)

The former footballer, 49, married the model, 38, at Chelsea Registry Office in London in October 2021. The bride, who was eight months pregnant with their son Rafa at the time, opted for an off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead gown that highlighted her blossoming baby bump, and her mother-in-law has now shared her thoughts about her bridal look.

In extracts from her new book with Harry Redknapp, When Harry Met Sandra, published by The Mirror, the mother-of-two said: "Frida looked absolutely beautiful. Her dress was stunning. It was an off the shoulder dress and her and her bump looked all nice and neat. It was a classic dress and suited her perfectly.

"And Jamie looked handsome in his navy suit and tie. After the service, we all went to Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair for dinner in a private dining room. It was relaxed and everyone really enjoyed themselves."

Sandra opened up about her son's second wedding in her new book

Sandra added that just 30 guests witnessed the intimate ceremony, including Jamie's friends Frank Lampard and his wife Christine Lampard, and his children with his ex-wife Louise, Charley and Beau.

"I remember thinking about how happy they looked when Jamie and Frida cut their cake. There was a smile between them.

Jamie and Frida had an intimate wedding in London in 2021

"It is lovely to see Jamie happy, it is all Harry and I can ask for. All we want is for our boys to be happy. That is all we have ever wanted," she continued.

Jamie married his ex Louise on a yacht in Bermuda in 1998, planning the big day in just three days. They split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Frida was previously married to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie and they share four children: a girl and three boys.

