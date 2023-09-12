DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba makes unexpected marriage confession ahead of TV return

Carrie Ann Inaba is living her best life, and she's not afraid to let people know about it!

The Dancing with the Stars judge made a rather surprising - but powerful - comment about marriage in response to Chelsea Handler's recent Instagram post, which saw the comedy star talking about marrying herself.

The former Talk host was one of the first to respond to Chelsea's post, admitting: "I have married myself and then divorced then remarried, then separated, the took a mini break and the found myself and then eloped in a Vegas themed ceremony. Lol.

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba pays tribute to late DWTS co-star Len Goodman

"But honestly… I have come to believe this may be the way.Im so much more at peace now that I have committed to myself. Love this … keep it up."

Carrie is currently single, but over the years her love life has certainly made headlines.

Carrie Ann Inaba made a marriage confession

She began dating DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev in 2006 and the pair were together for three years. When they split, Carrie opened up about the dancer, calling him a "fine gentleman", and admitting that their split was amicable.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears announced as latest DWTS contestant

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares medical update as fans show support

"I have never gone out with somebody that grounded, always ready to talk it out. I’m very happy for him and the success he’s having."

© Getty Images Carrie Ann Inaba on Dancing with the Stars

Carrie later on went to get engaged in 2011 following a relationship with accountant Jesse Sloan, who she met through dating website eHarmony. Jesse proposed to Carrie live on TV during an episode of Live with Regis and Kelly, during which she was filling in for Kelly Ripa.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shares devastating news following The Talk hiatus

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside rare family photo

"I struggle to find the words to express what you mean to me," her other half told her. "You're an inspiration. You're everything to me. Will you marry me?" At the time, Carrie accepted the proposal, but the wedding was called off in 2012, but remained friends.

© Getty Images Carrie with late co-star Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli

The star got engaged again in December 2016, to Days of Our Lives actor Robb Derringer. They called it off after nine months.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba thanks The Talk with heartfelt message as she focuses on her health



Most recently, Carrie was linked to Fabien Viteri in 2020, but they split in May 2021. Fans will next see Carrie on DWTS, with the new series coming soon on ABC.

© Getty Carrie is a fan favorite on DWTS

This year, the show will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. On the judging panel, meanwhile, long-running judge Carrie will be joined once again by Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show will be tinged with sadness this year too, as it will be the first one following the death of Len Goodman.

© Getty Images Carrie Ann Inaba has been a judge since the very first season as well

Meanwhile, this will be the first series with new co-hosts Alfonso and Julianne - who was a dancer on the show for five seasons and has also served as a judge for five seasons, alongside a series of guest appearances.

The popular dancer will be taking over Alfonso's previous role as she will interview celebrity contestants following their performances.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.