Rochelle Humes' 2 £360k engagement rings from Marvin compared

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have been happily married for over a decade. The couple, who met in the music industry while Rochelle was part of The Saturdays and Marvin JLS, have since ventured into the world of broadcasting, welcomed three beautiful children and solidified themselves as couple goals.

The husband and wife shared their wedding, which took place at Oxfordshire's historic venue Blenheim Palace, exclusively with HELLO! back in 2012 after getting engaged on the luxurious island of Antigua the year prior.

WATCH: Rochelle And Marvin's Wedding Vow Renewal

I'm a Celebrity star Marvin got down on one knee on the seafront to pop the question to his then-girlfriend. After Rochelle said yes, the pair popped the bubbly and took this gorgeous selfie in which Rochelle proudly showed off her stunning heart-shaped ring.

© Instagram Marvin and Rochelle Humes after they got engaged in 2011

The ring was created by luxury London jewellers Boodles and was estimated to have set the 38-year-old singer back more than £40,000 at the time. The stunning piece of jewellery was full to the brim with diamonds. The ring boasted one large rock in the middle, while smaller diamonds surrounded it, forming the love-heart shape. Elegant diamonds were also located on the silver band, making the ring sparkle for days!

Alexandra Michell, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4's Posh Pawn, gave her expert commentary on Rochelle's first ring. "The ring was a 2.50cts heart shaped diamond cluster ring with round stones surrounding the centre stone and stones on the shoulders, all in Platinum and by Boodles. The price tag of £45,000 would tie in well if the stone was of the highest colour and clarity grade."

However, after the pair got married, Rochelle began sporting a different ring. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that The Hit List presenter, 34, was instead wearing an oval-shaped diamond which sits on a simple yet chic gold band. Rochelle pairs the huge diamond with a matching gold wedding band underneath which is studded with small yet gorgeous diamonds.

© Instagram Rochelle Humes' second engagement ring featured a stunning oval shaped-diamond

Explaining the reasons for the swap on Instagram, Rochelle said: "Everyone is asking me what happened to my love heart ring. So that was my engagement ring which was lovely. And then for my 30th birthday, Marvin put that in a necklace for me and then gave me this ring. I get asked that a lot actually, you guys notice everything!"

According to Alexandra Michell , the mother-of-three's more up-to-date ring is estimated to be worth more than £300,000, giving her jewellery a whopping price tag of £365,000 in total.

MORE: Rochelle Humes opens up about mum-guilt: 'I'm so far removed'

MORE: Rochelle Humes shares 'happiest' family wedding photo – featuring ethereal bridal gown

© Instagram Rochelle Humes with her eldest, Alaia-Mai

"Rochelle's upgraded (double the size!) 5cts oval cut diamond ring is of simplest design - 4 claws on a plain white metal band, and in the first instance, the complete opposite to her first ring," she told HELLO!

"However, when viewed from a certain angle, small diamonds can be seen on the collet and on the underside of the claws, adding a touch of hidden sparkle. Unfortunately, if the ring is by anyone in particular, it's not known. If the diamond is of the highest clarity and colour, as with her heart-shaped diamond, then this ring's price could go beyond £320,000."

© Lia Toby Rochelle chooses to wear her gold oval ring nowadays

As for why Rochelle might have wanted to switch up the style, Alexandra says: "Hearts are not as popular as oval cut diamonds, due to the cutting style. Ovals are closer in style to round brilliant diamonds - which are the most popular cut, as they are often seen as a timeless."

The couple renewed their vows in Italy View post on Instagram

Last year, to celebrate their ten-year anniversary, Rochelle and Marvin and their three children, Alaia-Mai, 10, Valentina Raine, six, and Blake Hampton, three, flew out to Italy to renew their vows and it was a spectacular affair!

Photos of their second Big Day were exclusively shared with HELLO! and featured the couple's to-die-for nuptials which took place in the Marble Garden of Villa d'Este on Lake Como. "Rochelle looked so incredible. She took my breath away all over again," Marvin told HELLO! at the time. Meanwhile, Rochelle revealed her daughters and bridesmaids were equally in awe of her bridal look behind the scenes. "When they saw me in [my dress], they gasped and went: 'Oh, Mummy!'" she said.