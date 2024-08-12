Strictly's Tasha Ghouri is striking in sheer bridesmaid dress

Tasha Ghouri had several reasons to celebrate over the weekend; not only did it mark her 26th birthday, but she acted as a bridesmaid for her close friend.

The Strictly Come Dancing star modelled not two gorgeous gowns at the wedding, starting with a sheer olive green number. A structured bikini top and matching high-waisted briefs were visible underneath the long-sleeved, floor-length gown that hugged her figure.

© Instagram The Strictly star modelled a sheer dress for her friend's wedding

Delicate metallic embellishments matched Tasha's statement earrings, which were visible with her blonde hair pulled into a half-updo. Beauty-wise, the former Love Island star looked sunkissed with a glowing base, a sweeping of bold pink blush along her cheekbones and long lashes.

"Chapter 26. What a week it’s been, I have no words for this year I just feel so so grateful and lucky to be surrounded by incredible people! Very excited for this chapter," she began in the caption.

© Instagram Tasha was pictured in two bridesmaid dresses



"Watched my beautiful best friend get married and I can’t wait to see your journey together! I had the beautiful birthday gift of being your bridesmaid. Yesterday was just so magical but no more tequila please @ffion_rrees.

"@andrewlepage I love you, thank you for being amazing," Tasha continued.

© Instagram Tasha was joined by her partner Andrew Le Page

The blonde beauty swapped the daring sheer frock for another stunning dress in an unconventional bridal white colour. As she locked lips with her Love Island co-star Andrew Le Page, Tasha showed off the backless dress, which featured spaghetti straps and ruffled detailing.

© BBC Tasha is competing in Strictly 2024

Her blonde hair had been twisted into a messy bun, and she swapped her metallic clutch bag for a white bouquet.

Meanwhile, Andrew looked dapper in white trousers and a grey jacket.

Tasha's sustainable style

© Eamonn M. McCormack Tasha championed sustainable fashion on Love Island



Tasha quickly singled herself out as a fashion icon on Love Island, rocking a series of enviable vintage, second-hand ensembles in the villa. She continued to champion sustainable fashion after leaving the reality TV show, becoming eBay's first Pre-Loved Ambassador in 2022 with proceeds going to the star's chosen charity, Royal National Institue for Deaf People.

Speaking about her style, she told HFM she wears sharp blazers and tailored trousers for "power dressing like a boss", boyfriend-fit jeans "borrowed from Andrew", and a glamorous micro-dress for going "out out".

