Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Tasha Ghouri is striking in totally sheer bridesmaid dress
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Tasha Ghouri in a white strapless dress with pearls© Karwai Tang

Strictly's Tasha Ghouri is striking in sheer bridesmaid dress

The former Love Island star turned heads in two bridesmaid dresses over the weekend

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Tasha Ghouri had several reasons to celebrate over the weekend; not only did it mark her 26th birthday, but she acted as a bridesmaid for her close friend.

The Strictly Come Dancing star modelled not two gorgeous gowns at the wedding, starting with a sheer olive green number. A structured bikini top and matching high-waisted briefs were visible underneath the long-sleeved, floor-length gown that hugged her figure.

Tasha Ghouri in a sheer green dress© Instagram
The Strictly star modelled a sheer dress for her friend's wedding

Delicate metallic embellishments matched Tasha's statement earrings, which were visible with her blonde hair pulled into a half-updo. Beauty-wise, the former Love Island star looked sunkissed with a glowing base, a sweeping of bold pink blush along her cheekbones and long lashes.

"Chapter 26. What a week it’s been, I have no words for this year I just feel so so grateful and lucky to be surrounded by incredible people! Very excited for this chapter," she began in the caption.

Tasha Ghouri kissing Andrew Le Page in a white dress© Instagram
Tasha was pictured in two bridesmaid dresses

"Watched my beautiful best friend get married and I can’t wait to see your journey together! I had the beautiful birthday gift of being your bridesmaid. Yesterday was just so magical but no more tequila please @ffion_rrees.

"@andrewlepage I love you, thank you for being amazing," Tasha continued.

Andrew Le Page kissing Tasha Ghouri on the cheek© Instagram
Tasha was joined by her partner Andrew Le Page

The blonde beauty swapped the daring sheer frock for another stunning dress in an unconventional bridal white colour. As she locked lips with her Love Island co-star Andrew Le Page, Tasha showed off the backless dress, which featured spaghetti straps and ruffled detailing.

Tasha Ghouri© BBC
Tasha is competing in Strictly 2024

Her blonde hair had been twisted into a messy bun, and she swapped her metallic clutch bag for a white bouquet.

WATCH: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up

Meanwhile, Andrew looked dapper in white trousers and a grey jacket.

Tasha's sustainable style

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page arrive at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on October 08, 2023 in London, England. © Eamonn M. McCormack
Tasha championed sustainable fashion on Love Island

Tasha quickly singled herself out as a fashion icon on Love Island, rocking a series of enviable vintage, second-hand ensembles in the villa. She continued to champion sustainable fashion after leaving the reality TV show, becoming eBay's first Pre-Loved Ambassador in 2022 with proceeds going to the star's chosen charity, Royal National Institue for Deaf People.

Speaking about her style, she told HFM she wears sharp blazers and tailored trousers for "power dressing like a boss", boyfriend-fit jeans "borrowed from Andrew", and a glamorous micro-dress for going "out out".

READ: 9 best sage green bridesmaid dresses that will never go out of style

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More