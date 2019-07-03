﻿
The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

What a year it has been for celebrity weddings – and we're only halfway through! Stars including Sophie Turner, Charlotte Casiraghi, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Rachel Riley have all married in recent months, and with Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding and Kate Wright expected to tie the knot later this year, there is much more to look forward to. Take a look through the gallery to swoon over the most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019…

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi had not one, but three, beautiful dresses for her wedding to Dimitri Rassam. For their religious service in Provence, the bride wore a delicate white ruffled-front dress with long, sheer sleeves, believed to have been created by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

Saint Laurent was the designer behind Charlotte Casiraghi's mini dress that she wore to her civil ceremony. The royal bride proved her style credentials in the brocade dress, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which featured three bows down the front and a scalloped hemline.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

For their evening reception, Charlotte changed into this stunning white strapless gown, which was accessorised with her grandmother Princess Grace's iconic Cartier diamond necklace.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

Photo: © Instagram
Joe Wicks' wife Rosie Jones

How beautiful is this gown worn by Joe Wicks' bride Rosie Jones on their wedding day? With its plunging neckline, long sheer sleeves and delicate embellishment, it was the perfect choice for their woodland wedding, and was offset with a gorgeous floral crown.

Photo: © Instagram
Katharine McPhee

Waitress star Katharine McPhee enlisted Zac Posen to design the beautiful ballgown wedding dress she wore on her big day to David Foster. The strapless gown has a sweetheart neckline and gathered tulle fabric, with a full skirt and complementing veil.

Photo: © Getty Images
For her reception, Katharine was her very own "something blue" after changing into a blue satin strapless dress, accessorised with metallic heels and her new sparkling wedding ring.

Photo: © Instagram
Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley traded a traditional white wedding dress in favour of a pink patterned mini dress for her surprise wedding to Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev in Las Vegas in June. The bride accessorised her look with nude heels and a bouquet of roses.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gabriella Windsor

Luisa Beccaria was the designer of choice for Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding dress in May. The bespoke gown had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves, accessorised with a wonderful six-metre veil, made from several layers of white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers.

Photo: © Instagram
Caroline Wozinacki

Tennis player Angelique Kerber shared photos of Caroline Wozinacki at her wedding in Tuscany in June, showing her gorgeous custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress that was embroidered with ferns and florals, and paired with a cathedral length tulle veil.

Photo: © HELLO!
Fleur East

I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East made the most beautiful bride for her wedding to Marcel Badiane-Robin in Morocco in June, which was shared exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The bride wore a jaw-dropping gown by J'Aton Couture for the ceremony, before changing into a white bridal jumpsuit by Raine and Bea for the reception.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt's bride Katherine Schwarzenegger wore a custom Armani Privé bustier gown which had a full skirt and stunning lace train. It was accessorised with a custom-created lace embroidered veil, as well as a tulle veil that her mother Maria Shriver wore on her own wedding day.

Photo: Giorgio Armani/ John & Joseph

Sabrina Dhowre

Sabrina Dhowre wore Vera Wang's Sabine wedding dress for her nuptials to Idris Elba, which featured exclusively in Vogue. The ivory gown was crafted from French tulle with  a draped off-the-shoulder floor-length sleeve. The wedding dress costs £3,312, but has sold out on Moda Operandi. With her hair tied back into an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, it was a breath-taking look from Sabrina – so it's no wonder Idris is smitten!

Photo: Sean Thomas

Photo: © HELLO!
Jade Parfitt

Model Jade Parfitt wore a Zac Posen wedding dress for her wedding in May, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The ivory chiffon dress featured silver beaded embellishment, and Jade said she was "thrilled to bits" with her gown, which she described as "so special and unique".

Photo credit: Darren Gerrish

Photo: © HELLO!
Rachel Cordingley

Carl Froch's bride Rachel Cordingley wore a beautiful strapless lace fitted wedding dress by Berta for their big day, which was held at Villa Carmina in Umbria, and featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

Photo: © ITV
Billie Faiers

Billie also wore a lace wedding dress from Berta, which featured a plunging neckline and sleek silhouette that showcased the bride's slim physique to perfection and was ideal for the tropical beach setting in the Maldives. The Mummy Diaries star later changed into a second ensemble for her evening celebrations – a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay – ideal for when the couple let loose on the dancefloor.

