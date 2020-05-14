Strictly Come Dancing professionals' best wedding and engagement photos

Ian Waite and Drew Merriman:
Professional dancer Ian, who still appears regularly on Strictly’s spin-off show, It Takes Two, married Drew Merriman at Woburn Abbey in July 2017. "It was the best day of my life," Ian told HELLO!. "It's been absolutely brilliant. It was so emotional to walk into the ceremony and see friends and family looking towards us." Added Drew: "Someone came up to me at the end of the night and said, 'You haven't stopped smiling all day.'"
Invited guests included Ian's former Strictly partners Zoe Ball and Denise Lewis – who Zoe calls his 'Strictly wives' - the show's judge Craig Revel Horwood and dancers Natalie Lowe, Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag, Vincent Simone, Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Matthew Cutler, Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova.