Kelly Ripa showcases incredible figure in hot pink dress in celebratory photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has a fabulous taste in fashion

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of style and graces our screens every weekday morning in a chic ensemble on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The former All My Children star looked especially stylish in a new photo posted on Instagram this week, as she celebrated her good friend Angelique Cabral's birthday.

MORE: The heartbreaking story behind Kelly Ripa's sister

The TV star posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself with the birthday girl and Tone Bell, showing herself wearing a hot pink midi dress.

The flattering number cinched in at the waist enhancing Kelly's slim figure, and was teamed with heels.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares hilarious shower footage from inside luxurious bathroom

The television host's style has proved so popular that the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram page shares information about her outfits each day.

MORE: How Kelly Ripa's husband defended her against unkind comments

READ: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit photo from family holiday

Kelly is particularly fond of high-end designers including Gianvito Rossi, Chanel and Roland Mouret.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible in a hot pink dress

The mother-of-three is a designer's dream thanks to her incredible figure, which she works hard to maintain with a healthy diet and daily exercise.

The star and husband Mark Consuelos are keen to set a good example for their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, too.

MORE: Kelly Ripa surprises with video from inside shower at NY townhouse

MORE: Kelly Ripa shows support for Mark Consuelos during difficult moment

Talking to Good Morning America in 2020, Kelly explained: "We sort of lead by example in our lives. We've always made healthy offerings in terms of food and snacks in our house, and we always sort of lived in an active household.

"Our kids have always had various… they've always participated in team sports and extracurricular activities.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has a great fashion sense

"Having said that, they still want to eat as much sugar as I will possibly allow them, but they're adults now. And like I said, I think that those foundation things that we did for them help them make healthy choices now that they're adults."

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unique living situation revealed

MORE: Kelly Ripa's diet confession may surprise you - but it's so relatable!

Kelly and Mark also gave up drinking alcohol three years ago, which has also made an incredible difference to their lives.

Talking to Parade about their lifestyle, Kelly said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

Kelly with husband Mark Consuelos

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

MORE: Kelly Ripa shows epic wardrobe malfunction in hilarious new footage

And while Kelly and Mark are healthy most of the week, Sundays are more indulgent. Talking to Bon Appetit, the mother-of-three revealed: "On Sunday, it's a full hot breakfast. They're not fat free, but they're delicious."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.