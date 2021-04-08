GMA's Sam Champion transforms rooftop garden - take a look inside The Good Morning America weatherman is doing a lot of work in his garden

Good Morning America star Sam Champion spent an incredibly productive weekend outside working on his rooftop garden – with some impressive results!

The weatherman has the most incredible views of the city too – and shared new photos from his spacious outside area this week on Instagram.

In the images, Sam was pictured carrying a potted plant, while surrounded by colourful flowers in the background.

VIDEO: GMA's Sam Champion endures tricky work to walk in the snow

Detailing his work in the caption, the TV personality wrote: "Easter Sunday in the #rooftopgarden #nyc.

"Some well-placed dry cleaning bags seem to have helped most things Thru the cold!!

"Swipe - Only 1of the early #hydrangea got cold damage.. #roses did great… later blooming hydrangeas still leafy. #happyeaster."

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "How beautiful," while another wrote: "Absolutely wonderful garden." A third added: "I am so jealous, it looks beautiful!"

The 59-year-old lives in Manhattan with his husband Rubem Robierb, who works as an artist.

At the end of January, Sam and Rubem celebrated some exciting news after the talented artist became an American citizen.

Sam shared a heartfelt tribute to his other half on Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of the pair of them celebrating with a tasty looking red, white and blue dessert, which was decorated with American flags.

He wrote: "Congratulations! A new American Citizen! Seeing this country through your eyes.. a place full of hopes, dreams, opportunity and hard work... reminds me of the pride my father had while serving and protecting this great country!

"Our ideals of freedom and equality are indeed special, unique and priceless. I now have an even stronger appreciation for this moment, and your work to achieve it."

Sam's GMA co-star Lara Spencer was one of the first to congratulate the couple, writing: "Congrats to R! Love you both v much," while fans sent their well wishes too.

The weatherman initially left GMA shortly after the show shot to number one in 2012, but delighted fans when he returned to the ABC daytime show in 2019.

