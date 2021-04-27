Katie Holmes reflects on memory with daughter Suri in heartbreaking tribute to Alber Elbaz The Dawson's Creek star was one of the many famous faces to pay tribute to the Lanvin designer

Katie Holmes keeps a low profile on social media and rarely shares details about her personal life.

However, over the weekend, the Dawson's Creek star reflected on a special memory with her daughter Suri, 15, as she paid tribute to the late fashion designer Alber Elbaz.

The 59-year-old tragically passed away in Paris, and Katie was one of the many celebrities who paid her respects to him on social media.

VIDEO: Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a photo of Alber walking down the catwalk after a fashion show and wrote: "He was so very kind to my daughter and me. And full of joy.

"He made people feel so special. I am so grateful to have had the experiences I did have with him. May he Rest In Peace. alber elbaz."

Katie Holmes paid a heartfelt tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz

Katie's tribute to Alber follows shortly after the star marked Suri's 15th birthday on Instagram.

The doting mother shared a series of never-before-seen pictures of the teenager from over the years, alongside a sweet message.

The actress wrote: "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can't believe you are already 15!"

The Dawson's Creek star is incredibly close to daughter Suri

The Hollywood star shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and prefers to keep the teenager out of the spotlight.

However, in an interview with Australia's The Daily Telegraph in August, the star said: "I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson.

"Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together."

The proud parent previously opened up Suri's personality and strength in an interview with InStyle.

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

She told the publication: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality.

"To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

