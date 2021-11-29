Michael Strahan joined by all his children during family beach trip as he marks double celebration The Good Morning America star is a doting father

Michael Strahan is relatively private when it comes to his family life but delighted fans over the weekend with a rare photo of all his children.

The picture was taken during a family beach trip, and it looked like a good time was had by all!

The former football star had posted the picture to mark Thanksgiving, and detailed in the caption about why he was so grateful for his kids.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares rare glimpse inside family home in New York

He wrote: "There is so much I am thankful for. There is nothing I am more thankful for than the honor of being a father to this group. My TEAM for LIFE! Happy #Thanksgiving to everyone. What are you thankful for?"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a lovely photo," while another wrote: "Beautiful family!" A third added: "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family."

Michael Strahan shared a gorgeous photo with his children to mark Thanksgiving

Michael had more than one reason to celebrate over the weekend too, as along with Thanksgiving, he was honoured with a jersey retirement ceremony – one of the greatest achievements given to a sports star.

The TV star shared a series of photos from the special occasion on social media, along with a heartfelt message.

The GMA star with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella

He wrote: "Once a Giant... ALWAYS A GIANT! Thank you, @nygiants, for this tremendous honor. Forever grateful to so many. And a nice WIN for the Giants!!! #IStillGotIt."

Michael was told about his jersey retirement in a special episode of Good Morning America back in September.

Michael is incredibly close to his kids

The star received a sweet surprise live on air as his former teammates jumped out in the studio, all dressed in his iconic 92 jersey. "I realize what was going on as they would never wear my jersey unless there was a reason that they didn't love me that much," he said at the time.

"I will tell you this, it wouldn't be possible without these three, they were all very instrumental in my career. I know Eli [Manning] is getting his jersey retired as well." He then joked: "I carried all three of these guys throughout their career so it works out perfectly!"

